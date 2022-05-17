Johnson lacks the authority to fix the North’s Brexit crux he created

Boris Johnson contributed more than his share to Northern Ireland’s Brexit crux which has put power-sharing into mothballs. It will take more than a flying visit to undo the harm he has wrought.

As the arch advocate of the UK-EU divorce, he and his chums dismissed the problems of the Irish Border as a mere trifle. After Brexit passed, he pushed exit from the EU single market and customs union.

He did not have a democratic mandate for that extreme action. But what the hell, it proved useful to oust the hapless Theresa May and get to be prime minister in July 2019.

Cue his next reckless Brexit gambit which compounded the North’s trade status problems. He set aside a pledge to the Democratic Unionist Party and signed up to a de facto border in the Irish Sea, a move which allowed him bluster about “getting Brexit done” and led on to an 80-seat majority in the UK general election of December 2019.

At Christmas 2020, he copper-fastened the North’s special post-Brexit EU trade status – but untruthfully insisted it would not mean checks on goods going from Britain into the North. The latest power sharing in the North is a direct result of these double bouts of Brexit recklessness.

We can see one piece of logic in the DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson’s obduracy about not going back to power sharing until the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol is dismantled. The logic is that promises of future legislation on the issue from Johnson are no longer enough – the embattled Donaldson has little to lose here and is demanding nothing short of action.

So, Johnson’s calls for a return to power-sharing in the North do ring rather hollow.

He is not just one of a long line of British PMs who rarely, if ever, considered this far-flung part of the UK – he is the one who has given least thought to the North.

Today UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss will announce that legislation in principle to unilaterally dismantle the Northern Ireland Protocol will be prepared. That is sabre-rattling, damaging trust between Brussels and London on compromises about how those checks can be best managed.

And the EU-UK stand-off continues with the EU saying it cannot reopen the fundamentals of the treaties signed in 2019 and 2020 which have status in international law. EU chief negotiator, Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, who has shown himself concerned about Irish interests, insists he is close to the end of his rope in these talks.

The immediate result is that Donaldson will not go into power sharing any time soon.

The DUP leader appears to be looking ahead to a time when London will run out of patience and call fresh elections after the mandatory six months of stalemate.

Many observers will tell you the DUP actually hopes it can regain votes lost last Thursday week. Meanwhile, that scenario makes it worthwhile to continue putting pressure on Donaldson and his colleagues.

It is certainly worth pointing out that the other parties can live with a properly administered protocol and that they want power sharing.