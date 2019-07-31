John Walshe: 'Mind your language - why many find it so hard to even talk about compulsory Irish'

The reality is that after 1,500 hours studying Irish over 14 years, many students leave the school system unable to hold a simple conversation in the language or spell their own names in Irish correctly.

So does compulsory Irish for all work? Were the hundreds of millions of punts and euro spent on compulsion over many decades worth the cost when so few adults normally converse in Irish for their everyday business?

These questions are indirectly, but inevitably, thrown up by a consultation process on senior-cycle reform initiated by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment. The latest slew of documents is available on its website, ncca.ie, and are worth perusing not just for the issues raised about compulsion but also about the future of the transition year and the different strands of the Leaving Cert.

The views of students quoted in a fascinating paper by Dr Emer Smyth, from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), are worth reading.

Many students felt that Irish should be an optional subject. As one student from a disadvantaged co-educational school remarked: "I don't think it's [Irish] essential like. You're not going to use it after you leave school realistically."

However, others highlighted the importance of retaining at least some exposure to the language. "I think it's really important for Irish students... The culture of Ireland... I think people should be able to speak Irish fluently," said another.

A student in a mainstream girls' school said: "We might enjoy it [Irish] more if it wasn't an exam subject... [Irish] is nice to know because it's your culture and stuff but it's just so stressful for exams for people who aren't good at it."

The fact is that while Irish is compulsory to study, it's not obligatory to actually take it in the Leaving Cert exam.

Another student in a disadvantaged school said: "Irish could be like a non-exam or people could pick it and it could be an exam. There should be an option."

The contrasting views mirror the divide among Irish adults. Many have great grá for the language but they are often reluctant to put in the hard work studying it.

Fears expressed years ago that Irish culture would be swamped by entry into Europe were never realised. If anything, there has been a great revival of interest in most things culturally Irish such as music, history and literature.

There are also green shoots of interest in the language but it's certainly not a universal flowering.

Many of those adults who were forced to learn the language in school have no desire to go back to the Irish books now that they have a choice.

Would they feel different if they had a choice when they were much younger in secondary school?

Privately, many politicians and people at the chalk face in schools favour optional Irish, at least at Leaving Certificate level, but are reluctant to put their heads above the parapet and say so. It has been thus for decades, ever since the battles of the Language Freedom Movement, which was founded in 1966 to oppose some elements of the State's attempt to use the education system to restore the Irish language.

That it had manifestly failed to do so was blamed on poor teaching methods and inadequate resources by defenders of compulsory Irish. Julian de Spáinn, the general secretary of Conradh na Gaeilge, was saying much the same to Miriam O'Callaghan on RTÉ yesterday. Indeed, the success of the Gaelscoileanna movement, where thousands of students from predominantly English-speaking homes can learn to speak Irish fluently, shows what can be done given the right circumstances.

It's instructive to note that the discussion panel which included Katherine Donnelly from this newspaper and Declan Lynch from the 'Sunday Independent' didn't include anybody from the political or school systems or the teacher unions.

If he were a panellist, there are no prizes for guessing what line Education Minister Joe McHugh would take on this issue. When he was appointed Minister for the Gaeltacht he went back to class to study Irish and is now a fluent speaker. "Our language is not just a communication tool. It is our gateway to the past. It can take us back 3,000 years," he says.

Others would agree but would differ on the best way to retain it into the future. When Enda Kenny first suggested that Irish should not be compulsory for Leaving Cert students, he ran into strong opposition from the language lobby which is still a formidable force in this country. His idea never worked its way into the Programme for Government and is unlikely to in the near future.

Ruairi Quinn, who was education minister in that government, did toy briefly with the idea of looking at the whole issue of compulsory Irish but was persuaded that he was taking on too many sacred cows already between junior cycle reform and divesting Catholic primary schools. He knew the value of picking your fights and that you should only engage on a limited number of fronts simultaneously. Compulsory Irish was a battle too far at that time.

Irish Independent