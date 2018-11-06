John Walshe: 'Democrats galvanised to put bite into their bark as they bid to halt Trump bandwagon'
Every Democratic voter seems to have dogs which are a damn nuisance for canvassers. They bark menacingly or their owners won't open the door for fear they'll run away.
So the canvassers often end up talking through a screen door asking for the homeowner's vote, as I discovered when accompanying Peter Volosin, an up and coming young Democrat in the Virginian city of Roanoke.
In this state, famous for its Blue Ridge mountains, the northern part is largely Democratic and the southern part largely Republican, at least in the rural areas. Roanoke, a city of 100,000 people, is more evenly divided.
Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Related Content
- Democrats and Republicans make last pitch as midterm campaigns clatter to hectic end
- Donald Trump says he is on the midterm ballot paper ‘even though I’m not’
- President targets vulnerable seats in last-ditch campaign blitz as Obama urges voters not to be 'hoodwinked'