Opinion Comment

Tuesday 6 November 2018

John Walshe: 'Democrats galvanised to put bite into their bark as they bid to halt Trump bandwagon'

Cartoonist: Ken Lee
Cartoonist: Ken Lee

John Walshe

Every Democratic voter seems to have dogs which are a damn nuisance for canvassers. They bark menacingly or their owners won't open the door for fear they'll run away.

So the canvassers often end up talking through a screen door asking for the homeowner's vote, as I discovered when accompanying Peter Volosin, an up and coming young Democrat in the Virginian city of Roanoke.

In this state, famous for its Blue Ridge mountains, the northern part is largely Democratic and the southern part largely Republican, at least in the rural areas. Roanoke, a city of 100,000 people, is more evenly divided.

Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Sign In

New to Independent.ie? Sign up

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Don't Miss