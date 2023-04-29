John Scally: From matches ending early, ill grannies and ‘sheep in a heap’ – 1998 was a hurling summer like no other

A new book 101 Great GAA Controversies spans decades of action. But this year marks the 25th anniversary of the most sensational and controversial summer in the history of the GAA...

1998 was a hurling summer like no other. Such was the storm of controversy that swirled around the Clare hurling team in particular, it was estimated their colourful manager Ger Loughnane cost the Irish economy about £25m (€31m) because workers were busy talking about him when they should have been doing their jobs.