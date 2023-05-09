John Downing: Why raw truths of Joseph Heller’s ‘Catch-22’ matter more than ever in crisis-soaked 21st century

Author Joseph Heller, whose first novel ‘Catch-22’ defined the paradox of the no-win dilemma

John Downing

The man’s surname was Major. At birth his idiot father thought it would be a jolly jape to christen his child Major, passing up on other possibilities like “Drum”, “Minor”, “Sergeant” or “C Sharp”.