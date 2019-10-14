John Downing: 'What we know about Brexit so far, and the issues which still remain unanswered'

Here are two random plucks from a long list. In autumn 1992, Labour leader Dick Spring castigated Albert Reynolds only to join him in a coalition government weeks later. In February 2007, Green Party leader John Gormley excoriated the doings on Fianna Fáil's 'Planet Bertie' - a planet he and colleagues would join four months later in another coalition.

Thus "do-or-die Brexit" Boris Johnson is less likely to "die in a ditch" over the whole thing as he swiftly changes tack. But as those minute-to-midnight EU-UK "tunnel talks" drag on - just what do we know now? And what are the outstanding questions to which we need answers?

It's not as complex as it seems. Just look at these eight key points:

1. Vital change of mood:

This time last week the game looked over as we headed for a very hard Brexit, if not a calamitous no-deal crash-out. Things changed after the Taoiseach reported to Brussels last Thursday on his meeting near Liverpool with UK PM Mr Johnson. Since then we know the EU and UK negotiators have gone into purdah for intense negotiations in a so-called tunnel.

Mr Johnson needs a deal as the only real means of delivering an on-time Brexit as promised, if he is to achieve redemption via a general election win. If the election happens with the UK still in the EU, Nigel Farage's Brexit Party will benefit.

2. Time is almost up:

The EU leaders meet on Thursday and Friday this week. The UK parliament will meet in a special Saturday session immediately afterwards.

Saturday is October 19. That's the day Johnson must by law seek a three-month extension if he does not have a deal.

With the best will in the world, it is very unlikely a deal can be done in the intervening days. A draft deal of general principles is also unlikely to be acceptable to EU governments as trust has been eroded seriously since Brexit happened over 1,200 days ago.

From today there are 17 days to the outer Brexit deadline. So much time has been needlessly squandered. But a second EU leaders' summit cannot be ruled out before that Halloween witching hour.

3. The expected compromise focused on Northern Ireland is a medley of what went before:

We are still trying to reconcile three contradictory sets of demands. There's the EU's need to protect the integrity of its single market with agreed product standards. There's Dublin's insistence that there can be no return of a visible border in Ireland. And there is UK Brexiteers' and the Democratic Unionist Party's demand that the North leaves the EU on exactly the same terms as England, Scotland and Wales.

Trying to square that triangle, we are back to a version of the Northern Ireland- only backstop of late 2017. This time a legal jink would be used to allow Johnson argue that he is keeping the North legally inside the UK for customs purposes.

But at the same time the North could apply EU customs rules and tariffs. Language can be worked upon to allow both sides save face. The same applies for the other contentious issue of the consent of the Northern Irish people. A device can be found to ensure this does not amount to a DUP future veto.

4. The Democratic Unionist Party still remains crucial:

The DUP's 10 votes are still very precious to Johnson's minority government. That could change dramatically and swiftly after a general election, giving different parliamentary arithmetic.

One UK minister has dubbed the DUP as "the canary in the mine" right at this point. That means, if the DUP can live with a settlement, then the ultra- Brexiteers can do the same. Intriguingly, Jacob Rees-Mogg, who typified the ultra-Brexiteer, yesterday said he is preparing to eat his recent words.

The DUP keeps pumping out the rhetoric - but it has been careful not to paint itself into a corner this late on in the game. It is under pressure from farming and business supporters who want a reasonable deal which could give them a precious slice of UK and EU trade.

5. EU leaders are weary of Brexit - but cautious not to reap blame at the final stage:

Keep two things in mind about a Brexit extension. One is that the UK has to specifically ask for it. The other is EU governments must unanimously agree to it.

Much of the EU is by now in a post-Brexit mode of thinking. For most member states, the bigger story out of Brussels this week was ratification hearings by MEPs for the policy-guiding Commission.

A big item on this week's leaders' summit agenda is a funding programme for the EU budget for the years 2021-2027. This, and other issues, could take up more leaders' time than Brexit.

There will be plenty of tough talk about terms and conditions which might apply to any UK Brexit extension. But the leaders are unlikely to risk getting blamed for no deal by refusing such an extension.

6. The 'Super Saturday' meeting of the UK parliament after the summit will be required viewing for anyone with even a passing interest in politics:

This meeting could potentially take us anywhere.

On the one hand Johnson, if he is without a deal, is obliged to obey the law and seek a Brexit extension. On the other hand, he wants an election soon.

There is all sorts of speculation around an interim compromise prime minister to take the country on through the fog of crazy politics. Johnson is way short of a majority.

7. The British Labour Party is totally up in a heap about Brexit and much else:

That is another part of the Brexit tragedy when viewed from Ireland.

The leader, Jeremy Corbyn, is a veteran EU opponent and many of Labour's MPs represent leave-voting constituencies.

There is a reluctance to give Johnson the required two-thirds vote for an early election on terms which might favour him.

Some in Labour want a second Brexit referendum, possibly considering the terms of any EU-UK late deal, before an election. Corbyn has ruled out backing that idea. But enough pro-EU Labour rebels might back a Johnson Brexit deal and get it passed.

8. A Brexit deal could cause an early general election in Ireland:

Brexit uncertainty has been the key impediment to an Irish election for a long time.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has nominally committed to not having an election until 2020.

Leo Varadkar will be under pressure to call a snap election in the wake of any Brexit resolution. Many in Fine Gael think their chances in a pre-Christmas election are better than in one in the first half of 2020. Mr Martin mainly does not want to be blamed for causing an early poll.

