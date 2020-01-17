John Downing: 'Varadkar and Martin TV head-to-head will be box office'

The television element brings an inevitable dash of showbiz to voting time, playing up the importance of image, with much talk about the role of body language. It goes all the way back to 1960 when John F Kennedy, looking tanned and cool, debated with Richard Nixon, who looked sweaty and sported a "five o'clock shadow".

People who caught the encounter on radio believed Nixon was the winner as he was ahead on content and delivery. But the majority who watched on television gave the win to JFK's sharp look, and it helped him become president of the USA.

Ireland has had some form of big TV election face-off since February 1982 when Garret FitzGerald took on his nemesis, Charles J Haughey, on RTÉ's then-current affairs flaghsip 'Prime Time'. But it has been 13 years since we had a one-on-one clash between two putative Taoisigh, as collective debates with groups of leaders were held in the past two elections. The Varadkar versus Martin debate is billed for RTÉ days before polling, with another debate involving more party leaders also scheduled. Virgin Media is expected to broadcast similar debates.

In the last one-on-one, on May 17, 2007, incumbent Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, of Fianna Fáil, debated with Enda Kenny, of Fine Gael. Mr Kenny acquitted himself well and his party had been leading in the opinion polls, while Fianna Fáil's campaign was dogged by controversy about Mr Ahern's extraordinary personal finances.

But Mr Ahern emerged from the debate as far more assured and the master of detail on the Irish economy, then rightly deemed to be on the cusp of some very traumatic times. In the final week before polling, Fianna Fáil rallied dramatically in the opinion polls and went on to win a third consecutive general election on May 24, 2007. Some observers suggested the turnaround was the culmination of his appearance at crucial Stormont Assembly talks, images from a walk at the Battle of the Boyne site with the DUP's Ian Paisley, and his address at the Westminster parliament, which turned the election on its head.

But the smart money - and Fianna Fáil's private polling - suggested that Mr Ahern clawed 5pc back in his televised debate with Mr Kenny.

Opinion polls showed seven out of 10 people deemed Mr Ahern the debate winner.

The interesting thing was the timing, a full week before polling day, with advisers rightly suggesting it could be "a circuit breaker", changing the election agenda. Contrast that with the previous election in 2002 when Mr Ahern delayed the debate with Fine Gael leader Michael Noonan until three days before polling.

Observers believed Mr Noonan won that one - but too late to affect voters' choice and an Ahern/Fianna Fáil win. That Fianna Fáil delay stratagem was taken from the election before that, in June 1997, when Fine Gael Taoiseach John Bruton delayed until three days before polling before facing Mr Ahern.

Conversely, commentators believed Mr Bruton "comfortably won" over Mr Ahern in 1997. But late timing meant it did not blunt Mr Ahern's edge.

We are now 22 days from polling day and opinion polls may be telling us who will win some time before February 8. But even if that is the case, a head-to-head between two accomplished debaters is an intriguing prospect.

There is the sense that both will have to take risks and go for a win. It will engage us.

Irish Independent