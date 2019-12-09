John Downing: 'Thursday's UK general election will shape all our futures. Here are the only essentials to watch out for'

Received wisdom is that a 6pc lead is enough to deliver an overall majority. Some extrapolations suggest Mr Johnson will be home and hosed.

Other experts are less sure, pointing out that polls have been wrong more recently, and suggesting another hung parliament may yet emerge. In that case the Liberal Democrats on 13pc and the Scottish National Party on 4pc - but huge in Scotland - could hold the balance of power.

For our purposes, if Mr Johnson's Conservatives have an overall majority, we will see his Brexit deal endorsed.

That means a major step will be crossed in the saga which has been with us since the UK referendum in June 2016.

If there is a hung parliament we may well see a second referendum and eventually a very soft Brexit - or even, though less likely, a reversal of Brexit.

But even a Johnson win will not mean a swift resolution of Brexit. The next phase is framing an EU-UK post-Brexit relationship on trade and other matters.

Boris Johnson insists it can be done by the end of 2020 when the transition period expires. In Brussels, the lead EU negotiator, Phil Hogan, has signalled it will take much longer. It seems likely the UK will have to extend the no-change transition period for another year or two.

Brexit has framed this election, while other bread-and-butter issues, such as health, incomes and transport, have been made to fit around it. It's clear that a weary electorate can get Johnson's "Get Brexit Done" message far more readily than a much more diffuse message from Labour.

Mr Corbyn insists he would swiftly do a new deal with the EU within three months - involving keeping the UK closer to the trade bloc. That deal would then be put to UK voters in a referendum along with the option of staying in the EU.

Mr Corbyn himself is a long-time opponent of the EU. But this hard-to-explain stance is dictated by the reality that many traditional Labour voters want to quit the EU, while the bulk of his MPs are remain supporters.

Even a soft Brexit by the UK would still have negative implications for Ireland. But a Labour win - while it would prolong the confusion - would be a better outcome for us. Alas, it looks like a real long shot.

The vote could help bring a semblance of grown-up politics to Northern Ireland. Things are complicated here by the first-past-the-post vote.

But in June 2017 when Theresa May lost her overall majority, she became dependent on the 10 Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MPs to stay in power.

The DUP was the only main party in the North to back Brexit. Some of its supporters were among the 56pc who voted Remain on June 23, 2016.

But holding the balance of power, the DUP insisted the North must leave the EU on the same terms as England, Scotland and Wales, and its votes against Mrs May's Brexit deal were decisive in blocking it. The DUP's focus on London compounded difficulties in getting the Stormont power-sharing government and parliament, shut down in January 2017, back up and running.

An overall Conservative majority would change all that.

The DUP and Sinn Féin could then get over themselves and get Stormont back in business early next year after a disgraceful three-year hiatus.

The North's 18 Westminster seats were divided last time as DUP 10; Sinn Féin seven; and Independent Unionist one. On Thursday, the DUP could be down to nine - or even eight in extremis. Sinn Féin's John Finucane might unseat DUP kingpin Nigel Dodds in Belfast North, which would be big stuff.

In better news, we could see a welcome return of the beleaguered SDLP with one or possibly even two seats. SDLP leader Colum Eastwood could regain John Hume's old seat from Sinn Féin in the Derry constituency of Foyle.

Claire Hanna could also win for them in Belfast South over another DUP MP.

That would mean a nationalist voice back in Westminster, while Sinn Féin continues its ridiculous and sterile policy of abstention for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Scotland is one to watch in all of this. When the Scots voted 55pc to 45pc to stay in the United Kingdom back in September 2014, the UK's EU membership was a key plank of the campaign against independence.

In June 2016, they voted by 62pc in favour of remaining in the EU. Now they feel they are being "dragged out of Europe". Independence is not on the ballot paper - but it will be very much on Scottish voters' minds on Thursday.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) had a bad day out last time, dropping from 56 to 35 Westminster MPs.

This time it is on the up and the revived Scottish Conservatives, who had 13 seats, is set for losses as are the traditional Labour kingpins in Scotland.

The jury is still out on the issue of Scottish independence, with polls putting it at 50:50. But SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon is pushing for another referendum on the issue and it may be the price of supporting either Johnson or Corbyn in the case of a hung parliament.

At all events, a big SNP day will undoubtedly push the case for another Scottish referendum. That has a big impact on Northern Ireland, where people have strong emotional and personal ties with Scotland.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will join his EU counterparts for a special EU summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. All the EU leaders will focus closely on Thursday night exit poll results which should give us all a close idea of the outcome.

The count details will be closely monitored through Friday. At the time of writing, it appears unlikely Boris Johnson will attend in Brussels but the EU leaders are expected to discuss Brexit in the light of the election aftermath over lunch next Friday.

The new Brexit deadline is January 31, but a transition period would mean no change until December 2020. EU diplomats do not believe Boris Johnson's assertion that a new long-term EU-UK trade deal can be done in 11 months.

Brace yourselves for more talk of brinkmanship and no-deal crashouts. Last Friday, Irish EU Commissioner Phil Hogan warned Irish business leaders not to let up on no-deal Brexit preparations.

The UK has until July to seek an extension of the transition period. That extension could be for one or two years, making for a more realistic negotiation period.

If Johnson has his parliament numbers, one would hope sense could prevail. But little or nothing about Brexit has ever made sense to the rest of us.

