John Downing: 'This Westminster election is more of a sectarian head count than ever, despite all the rhetoric'

Gerry "I was never in the IRA" Adams was stepping down after 35 years. But some Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil stalwarts said the change to a Dublin woman, born just as the Troubles were erupting in the North in 1969, was already being "priced in by the voters".

Turns out they were right. Sinn Féin has since had three bad elections which have brought reverses, the presidential one in October 2018, and the local council and European Parliament elections last May.

Some of these election disappointments have to be attributed to misjudgements by the new leader. From the outset, she has been perceived as still a prisoner of her party's past.

On the day of her election at the RDS in Dublin she felt obliged to echo the old IRA rhetoric of "Up the Republic" and "Tiocfaidh ár lá" as unscripted pay-off lines.

The refreshed and softened image of a party headed by Ms McDonald, with the aid of Michelle O'Neill in the North, has not succeeded in delivering more middle- class and women voters in the Republic.

The party still appears relatively strong in the North - but stalled, if not declining, in the Republic.

The economic pick-up has not been good for Sinn Féin.

It has deprived the one-time supporters of "the armed struggle" of that wider support they gleaned from the public dismay with established politicians in the wake of the 2008 collapse.

Ms McDonald travelled back from her party conference in Derry yesterday facing into elections on three fronts.

The party is standing candidates without much hope of success in the four Dáil by-elections in Cork North-Central, Dublin Fingal, Dublin Mid-West and Wexford, which happen on November 29.

It is also fighting for seats in the Westminster parliament on December 12. These are seats which they have no intention of taking up. But they do hope to gain some political advantage from this contest, which we will return to in a moment.

In the meantime, Sinn Féin is also preparing for a Dáil general election likely late next April or early May, which again turns thoughts to participation in coalition, allowing them to vaunt government participation in two jurisdictions - despite collusion with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in leaving the power-sharing institutions in Belfast idle for almost three years.

Brexit has not been good for Ms McDonald's leadership standing.

The Belfast stalemate and London abstentionist policies have left the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, and Tánaiste, Simon Coveney, as the prime carers of the North's nationalists and other Remain supporters.

The party makes it harder for itself by keeping vestiges of the secretive "movement" it once fronted.

Saturday's election of a vice-president, with MLA John O'Dowd challenging Ms O'Neill, was a chance to show more openness - in contrast to the appointment of Ms O'Neill by Gerry Adams and the late Martin McGuinness.

But Mr O'Dowd, known as a strong media performer in the North, remained largely silent for much of the campaign. There were no hustings or open debate and no voting numbers were given as Ms O'Neill was declared the winner.

In her keynote address on Saturday night, relayed to television audiences north and south, Ms McDonald called on the Irish Government to convene an all-Ireland forum and hold a referendum on Irish unity within the next five years.

The Sinn Féin leader delivered some predictable messaging in calling for a "new deal" to increase pay; to tackle the health and housing crises; improve childcare; and address the challenge of climate change but without a carbon tax - as well as planning for Irish unity.

She said Sinn Féin was prepared to enter coalition in the south and "ready to do business" with the DUP and the British and Irish governments and the other Northern parties to restore power-sharing in Belfast.

For Ms McDonald, partition would very likely end in a decade. It was time to prepare for a new Ireland.

The UK aspirations of the unionist community - perhaps on the cusp of no longer being the majority in the North - were not a major feature of her messaging.

The call for ending partition, even couched in terms of discussion on "a new Ireland" still sounded more reminiscent of the old Wolfe Tones dirge 'Give back our Teddy's head'.

And away from the Derry conference centre, the Westminster election machinations will continue.

Sinn Féin's aim in the elections to this parliament it will continue to boycott is to knock unionism off the majority perch it has squatted upon since the 1920s. That aim turns on a number of tight contests which will be hard to predict.

It is aided by tactical alliances with the SDLP, the party which sacrificed its own fortunes to deliver the 1998 Good Friday Agreement which turned out to hugely benefit Sinn Féin.

It means that this Westminster contest is more of a sectarian headcount than ever. Brexit and how it plays out for the people of the North is very much a secondary issue.

Right now the 18 Northern Ireland Westminster seats are divided as follows: 10 for the DUP; seven for Sinn Féin; and one independent unionist, Sylvia Hermon, who is retiring.

Seasoned observers of Northern politics suggest the divide come the counts on December 13 could be a nine:nine split between nationalists and unionists. There is even the possibility that the unionists could be left with eight, giving Sinn Féin and SDLP a combined psychological advantage and a first in the jurisdiction's troubled history.

All eyes will be on the South Belfast seat currently held by the DUP - but where Sinn Féin's withdrawal in favour of the SDLP could give the latter party a win.

In North Belfast, the seat held by DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds could be vulnerable to a Sinn Féin challenge enhanced by the SDLP's withdrawal.

A defeat for Mr Dodds would be a psychological blow in itself.

But this speculation carries a health warning as a difference of just hundreds of votes could deliver a very different overall outcome.

The SDLP's participation in something which amounts to an electoral pact with Sinn Féin is understandable as it needs to re-establish a relevant presence or fall into the abyss into which its activists are currently staring.

Irish Independent