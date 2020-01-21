John Downing: 'This pension issue has become more personal for me - but I doubt we can afford a return to 65'

Barring school contemporaries who joined and stayed the course in the public service, in 'the bank', or a small clatter of gilded private companies, the rest of us are at very least 'under-pensioned'. But many of us - this writer included - more usually worked for bosses who 'stamped a card', which in more recent years is rendered as 'paying PRSI'.

If we gave pensions any passing thought back in our invincible years, it amounted to a back-of-the-head notion that the Old Age Pension (OAP) would at least stave off the worst. And now it turns out that, given average longevity, the OAP may not be sustainable as future decades creep on.

The good news is that many of us of a certain age have a good chance of seeing a deal of those future decades through. The less good news is that there are doubts about how much money will be in the national kitty to sustain the OAP.

The weasel phrase is dependency ratio, a measure of numbers of people working and paying taxes to support welfare payments. Right now it hovers around five-to-one in favour of workers and payers - but it will fall rapidly. It is very hard to argue with it.

Future governments may not lack compassion - but could well lack cash to fund pensions and all the other welfare payments to dilute the potential awfulness of an elderly and less affluent life. Dark clouds of change came in policy announcements back in the recession years which were confirmed in 2011. Changes will kick in next January.

If you were born between 1955 and the end of 1960, your OAP won't happen until you are 67. And if you were born after January 1, 1961, you will have to wait until you are 68. Suddenly these changes have become stark and immediate and it is an election issue, inevitably meaning pension promises.

Leading the pension charge is Sinn Féin, promising a return to 65 as the State pension age. Next comes Labour pledging a block on 67 as the extension of the qualifying pension age next January.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil pledge changing "anomalies" in the present system. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has pledged reintroducing the transition pension payment to bridge the gap between enforced retirement and the OAP kicking in.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin speaks about outlawing contracts which force people to retire before they can access the State pension. Thereafter the party would look at the issue.

It is clear that the idea of obliging people to quit work at age 65 and waiting until 67 for a pension is completely unjust.

Currently, somebody aged 65 can sign for unemployment payments, maintaining the fiction they are available and fit for work. It's an insult and it falls short financially since such payments last just 50 weeks and a replacement payment would be means tested.

These details around the transition to a later retirement age have been shamefully neglected thus far. But whether we can afford a return to 65 is doubtful.

I lean towards a delay on the pensionable age in the immediate years ahead. I fear the alternative might amount to a blunt message in later years that there are insufficient funds to sustain expected pension payments. But that's only my view, time and place.

Irish Independent