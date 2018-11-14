John Downing: 'Theresa May now faces biggest test yet in getting 'her deal' pushed through'

Independent.ie

It took all of 29 months since the Brexit referendum to get this far. Now things may finally move - but that might not be in the direction Theresa May would like as cabinet and parliament endorsement for "her deal" is uncertain.

https://www.independent.ie/opinion/comment/john-downing-theresa-may-now-faces-biggest-test-yet-in-getting-her-deal-pushed-through-37526645.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37275471.ece/15584/AUTOCROP/h342/10%20NEWS%20P_3_BRITAIN-EU.jpg