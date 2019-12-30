John Downing: 'The year 1920 defined the War of Independence - its centenary challenges us to recall light and darkness'

It was a year which gave the nation the most shocking violence, culminating in the Bloody Sunday murders at Croke Park, on November 21, 1920, and the burning of the entire centre of Cork city on December 11 and 12.

In January 1920, the IRA ended all ambivalence about violent resistance and its command sanctioned attacks on all crown forces. By Easter, the IRA leadership ordered raids on tax offices and court houses with mass burnings - and by the end of the year 533 police barracks were destroyed.

The year saw the demoralisation of the police in the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC), leading to mass resignations and few recruits. It also saw the London government's refusal to concede that this was war. These two factors led to the shoring up of the police with two forces whose names have entered Irish folklore for all the wrong reasons.

In March 1920 we got a motley force, issued with dark green RIC tunics and army khaki trousers, leading to their derisive naming as the Black and Tans after the beagles in the celebrated Scarteen Hunt in Co Limerick.

By July 1920, these were augmented by the "Auxies", or Auxiliary Police Force, mainly recruited from demobilised British army officers who had served in the Great War.

Accounts of brutality and lawlessness by both forces live in infamy. But these accounts also pose a challenge, a century on, for a more even-handed appraisal. Schoolchildren of this writer's generation were being wrongly taught, as late as the 1960s, that the Auxies and Black and Tans were the sweepings of English jails.

They deservedly earned a reputation for wanton reprisals and their roles were augmented by moves at Westminster in August 1920 to pass the Restoration of Order in Ireland Act. This sanctioned the internment of civilians and their trial by court martial. As with conflicts past, present, and future, such repressive moves aimed at quelling insurgency also served to inflame a community who up to then had their own reasons to mistrust or even actively dislike IRA activists. In 1920 in Ireland, things became more and more violent.

That, in many ways, makes the challenges of 2020 commemorations even more demanding than those of 2016 and remembering the centenary of the Easter Rising. There were many good things about the 2016 commemorations which spoke of a more confident nation coming of age, with its people ready to be more inclusive, and able to candidly confront less savoury aspects of our history.

The role of the RIC in Irish policing deserves a more stand-back appraisal, and 1920, the year regular national policing fell apart, is a good starting point.

First founded in 1836, it had been part of Ireland for the greater part of the previous century but its workings and legacy have been long neglected.

The year 1920 was dominated by military action, IRA ambushes, and other attacks, British military counter-attacks, reprisals and repression. But 1920 also saw the intelligence war build to its heights.

We have been given some tantalising vignettes from the intelligence war in more recent years via the stories of people like Ned Broy and David Neligan, infiltrating Dublin Castle for Michael Collins. We have only begun to hear about the British counter-intelligence effort and its links into still more killings and violence.

The year also saw Irish nationalist leaders intensify the propaganda war against the British, and coverage of the events of 1920 in the international press are an intriguing feature of its diverse and colourful history.

These factors open up a rich seam of fascinating human stories, many with an intensely local flavour, which have long been overshadowed by the bravery and shrewdness of guerrilla war heroes like Dan Breen and Tom Barry. After a century of neglect, it is time to hear those personal stories to understand the varying degrees of light and shade in a topic more complex than we previously thought.

And since a picture can paint a thousand words, the airbrushing of a woman out of a photograph can do many multiples of that. This decade of commemorations has reminded us about Éilís Ní Fhearghail, the brave 1916 nurse in the GPO who accompanied PH Pearse to his surrender but was subsequently airbrushed out of an iconic photograph.

Again, the work of recent historians has been slowly addressing the neglected role of women in the struggle for Irish independence. More work needs to be done here to highlight the crucial role played by women - not just making the tea and sandwiches - but in actions which put their survival on the line.

These 2020 commemorations must continue thus to pinpoint the role of women in these events. It appears there is far more historical documentation than was previously acknowledged to elucidate this issue.

The year 1920 saw efforts by Dáil Éireann to set up a parallel administration which would ideally render the British administration irrelevant. In June 1920, the home affairs minister, Austin Stack, took overall control of the so-called 'Dáil courts' which tried to operate at four different levels, with decisions to be enforced by the IRA. Efforts to suppress them proved unsuccessful but they had to operate clandestinely.

Mentions of the rule of law, and the role of women, bring us to less felicitous issues which must be faced. First is the mistreatment of women for "fraternising with crown forces" - or being perceived as doing so. There is some photographic evidence and newspaper accounts of women having their hair cut and enduring other public humiliations.

And there is also the invidious area of the killing of "spies and informers". Past treatments of this topic have tended to include glib references to omelettes and eggs, and/or pious reassurances that in cases of any doubt a suspected spy was allowed live.

Now we know far more about the reality of this grim feature of most wars generally and guerilla struggles in particular. It is time to break a century of silence on the killings of so-called spies and informers. We must look at individual cases and weigh the facts.

The year 1920 was a year of ferment in Ireland. We must recall the events like the Kilmichael Ambush, Bloody Sunday and the burning of Cork and understand them in the widest context.

But we also need to get beyond these headline events and look more closely at the smaller, more local stories. A good popular understanding of history is the hallmark of a healthy and mature democracy. It's a big challenge.

Irish Independent