John Downing: 'The duty to help migrants at risk is the price of being a human - but let's talk more about how we do it'

In the middle of controversies about housing migrants in Oughterard and Achill, we got the devastating news of 39 Vietnamese migrants dying in a truck close to London, and the resultant investigations which carry an ongoing Irish dimension. It is tempting to remark that the historic Irish migration story, renewed as recently as a decade ago, is lost upon some of us - maybe because we were the ones who stopped at home.

But let's avoid that kind of knee-jerk commentary and sketch five simple facts on this fraught issue. Let's then stay with them for purposes of this discussion. Let's, above all, try to shut out emotive noise from both sides.

1. Ireland, for all its problems, is in relative global terms a wealthy country.

2. The duty to help people fleeing peril in distressed countries is simply part of the membership fee for access to the human race.

3. Providing food and shelter for those distressed migrants is, despite our own domestic housing crisis, an extension of that human obligation.

4. The authorities have a poor record in communicating and building trust with communities which will wind up hosting these migrants.

5. There are many successes - but some lamentable failures - in the Irish welcome.

The former French socialist prime minister Michel Rocard, one of the country's most pragmatic and compassionate leaders, reasonably said no developed country can "host all the misery of the world". But nobody has asked Ireland to do any such thing and, in fact, Ireland has been slow to take up its obligations in this regard.

In taking such a strident view on this issue, this writer is not criticising people in small communities in mainly rural areas who have rightly questioned being presented with a fait accompli by the authorities. These people learned belatedly that large numbers of migrants were about to be housed in their communities, leaving big, practical questions about medical, education and other services.

The Justice Department, which takes the lead on this, has definitely communicated poorly with local communities. Officials in other departments often disdain them for this poor communication which harks back to another, darker era.

The suspicion shown by communities is compounded by a lack of trust in the authorities' statements set against their potential plans. Trust is a two-way street and must be earned by the administrators.

It is easy to understand the authorities' view that results have often been achieved by the authorities just driving on and settling people in a given local building, and facing the consequences afterwards. But in reality, that is a pretty bankrupt approach - the more so since it has not worked in several high-profile cases in recent months.

It is clear that the Justice Department and the other authorities involved must engage with local community leaders. It is just common sense and better than any sleight of hand.

The passion and strength shown by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is encouraging in this matter. While initially he seemed to back down in the case of housing a small number of people in Achill, he then re-doubled his determination to see this go ahead.

Anecdotally, in Achill there appears to be divided opinion on the issue. There surely appears to be scope for meaningful communication between both sides.

The comments by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on the issue to the 'Sunday Independent' yesterday will also be carefully parsed by human rights groups and others concerned by this issue. Mr Varadkar rightly condemned people who enter this country illegally and insisted that this practice cannot be tolerated.

That, on the face of it, is a safe political statement which walks carefully down the white line in the middle of a very perilous road. It would be grossly wrong to dub it as some kind of "dog-whistle" stoking quiet bigotry as we head into a general election campaign.

But it would be equally naïve to suggest that tensions over migration would not be seen as an opportunity by people harbouring far-right political views. Such groups would seek to influence thinking in the mainstream parties by stoking local fears.

The statistics also do bear out the Taoiseach's assertion that there is a large upsurge in people coming here from Albania and Georgia. It is interesting to note that both nations have high hopes of gaining EU membership in the coming years.

In the 1990s, a similar trend emerged with huge numbers of people coming from the old Eastern bloc states in anticipation of EU membership. They were working on the sometimes correct assumption that the authorities would turn a blind eye, and they could get their legs under them in a new country ahead of the general influx once EU membership actually happened.

Official figures for so-called 'Applications for International Protection' in 2019 given to this newspaper show that one in four people came from Albania and one in eight from Georgia. But let's keep a sense of perspective here - the total number of applications is around 4,000 people. It's hardly a case of auld Ireland being swamped by foreigners.

It is tempting - but utterly pointless - to suggest that we must put off helping overseas applicants for refuge until we resolve our own health and housing difficulties. The reality is that we will continue to pull and drag with both these issues, and other difficulties. But we are unlikely to achieve some kind of definitive resolution. In the meantime, our international obligations continue to stare us in the face.

It is also true that we do get people who travel here and present as people in peril, when in fact they are economic migrants. Two immediate points occur on that issue.

The first is that when somebody is oppressed and denied human rights, they are very likely to be made poor. Irish people should especially be aware of what happens when you are denied job opportunities and a decent place to live. Thus, what looks like economic migration may in fact be flight from denial of civil rights.

But the second, and maybe more applicable, issue here is that we need a much better global system to help people seeking to migrate for economic reasons. The United Nations is currently working on this issue, but given its complexity and the other challenges faced, the pace is not as good as we would like.

Rehearsing all of these facts reminds us how complex it all is. But it is also clear that most Irish people do want to behave correctly here. Let's just talk more.

Irish Independent