John Downing: 'Suddenly, the Taoiseach finds himself faced with an avalanche of problems that he must turn around'

Tuesday night's confidence vote against the accident-prone Housing Minister-cum-Varadkar key lieutenant, Eoghan Murphy tells us the Taoiseach is unlikely to be able to dictate the general election date.

Finally, the chips are down and much will be asked of Mr Varadkar.

Can he steady the ship, wake up, motivate and inspire his party colleagues, members and supporters?

Can Mr Varadkar, who swept in as Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach in June 2017, explain away four by-election defeats last Friday?

Can he explain ongoing slow progress in delivering houses, and very poor handling of the CervicalCheck debacle, not to mention numbers of people on hospital trolleys?

Can he even have a go at dialling down the extraordinary case of the exiting TD Dara Murphy, working in Brussels since late 2017 and able to legitimately claim a Dáil salary and expenses in the interim?

Voters have a certain "explanation baulk point". And given the lost decade of recession, followed by a slow economic rebuild, they will compare these explanations against their own - or loved ones' - experiences of dole, emigration and lack of hope.

The minority Coalition won on Tuesday by a margin of three - including the absence of Donegal Independent Thomas Pringle, and a show by the very lesser-spotted Cork North Central Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy.

Mr Murphy was good enough to look in on the Dáil Chamber on his way back to Brussels and a €150,000 a year gig in the EU's policy-guiding Commission.

Mr Murphy resigned from the Dáil and the Fine Gael company of TDs and senators less than 12 hours later.

He left a very large trail of recriminations and opportunities for Mr Varadkar's opponents to do their worst.

In a very clinical Dáil performances just after noon yesterday, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin "stuck" the Murphy dilemma directly to the Taoiseach.

After the resignation announcement, Mr Martin mounted a barrage of scathing criticisms against the outgoing TD.

But the Fianna Fáil leader also accused the Taoiseach of a serious error of political judgment by warmly approving Mr Murphy's course of action back when he announced he would be quitting Dáil politics in May 2018.

The Taoiseach hit back and accused Mr Martin of prejudicing any investigations into Mr Murphy's behaviour.

He said the outgoing TD had made it clear he would co-operate with any inquiries, while also insisting he acted within the Dáil rules.

But the Fianna Fáil leader sensed the realpolitik of this one.

"The people are angry out there about this - they're talking about it everywhere," Mr Martin said. "You approved this - you okayed it."

