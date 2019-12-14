John Downing: 'Suddenly Brexit looks simpler... but the next step will be exceptionally difficult'

Will it be the 'rabid, rubbish the EU' Boris? Or, will he find a way to soften his stance and take a far more pragmatic line on trade and other future relations with the European Union? The answer will influence the future of thousands of Irish livelihoods. At stake is trade between Ireland and the UK, worth €1.5bn a week.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he believed the newly-empowered UK prime minister was now well placed to take a more positive view of future EU-UK relations. Mr Varadkar said his UK counterpart was fundamentally a liberal who wanted meaningful post-Brexit EU links that would include respecting labour, environment, state aid, and other rules.

All the EU leaders welcomed Johnson's big election triumph. It undeniably offers a chance to end three years of Brexit frustration. But, while things are more straightforward with the divorce being finalised on January 31 next, the swift follow-up talks on a new EU-UK relationship will be exceptionally difficult and framed in a very tight timeline.

First up is a row within a row about that timeframe. Johnson campaigned on a pledge that the transition grace period need not be extended beyond December 31, 2020.

But the scale of this challenge is huge. There is the future EU-UK trade relationship, which all Irish people north and south of the Border want to end in no tariffs and no quotas. It is Ireland's good fortune that this one falls to the newly-appointed EU Trade Commissioner, Phil Hogan.

But there is a long list of other items, including cyber-security and the fight against terrorism, fisheries, aviation, data protection, and education. That mammoth task will be co-ordinated by the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier.

In her usually measured assessment, German Chancellor Angela Merkel summed this up. "It will be very complicated. It's about an array of relations, in trade, in fishing and co-operation in security and foreign policy," she told journalists after the two-day summit in Brussels.

The UK election result banished residual flickering hopes that there might be a way back from Brexit. Leaving Brussels last night, the leaders were determined to finish unpicking 46 years of British membership.

This task cannot be achieved by December 2020. Mr Varadkar conceded that the timescale is even tighter when you consider talks can only open in February after Brexit ratification.

And to meet a December conclusion deadline, talks would have to conclude in October. That would allow for ratification by member governments, the European Parliament, and a plethora of national and regional parliaments.

There were also an array of 'yellow cards' being shown to Mr Johnson. The new summit chairman, Charles Michel, making his debut, said the EU-27 wanted "a very strong strategic relationship" with the UK.

"But the EU is ready to defend and promote its interests. The level playing field is a very important goal," he said, insisting on guarantees of fair competition in any new trade deal with the UK.

The final summit communiqué pointedly said the future relationships must have a "balance of rights and obligations and ensure a level playing field". Previous EU trade deals with countries such as South Korea, Japan and Canada took between five and nine years to complete.

Things are complicated by Mr Johnson's plans to diverge from EU rules on product standards and other practices. Brussels diplomats said this risked retaliatory tariffs and quotas for UK products. Against that, failure to diverge will raise questions about why Brexit happened at all.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the more the UK deregulated after Brexit, the more it risked losing EU single market access.

While the other leaders promptly left Brussels last night after the two days of talks, the Taoiseach went to a reception hosted by Commissioner Phil Hogan. It was a "greet and thank you" for senior EU officials whose goodwill will be precious to Ireland.

Present were four EU Commissioners, various other senior people, and Mr Barnier.

Absent was former TD Dara Murphy, whose double-jobbing and salary collection caused major headaches for Mr Varadkar. It emerged that Mr Murphy - now a senior adviser to Bulgaria's Commissioner on €150,000 per year - was invited but did not attend the happy gathering.

Odd one that.

Irish Independent