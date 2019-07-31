John Downing: 'Sobering bank report rules out 'election Budget' from Donohoe'

There have been reasons in recent years to question the real value of the Central Bank of Ireland to the average citizen. But, in fairness, it has been consistent in what it has been saying about the calamitous fallout from a no-deal Brexit.

Today, in its quarterly bulletin, the Central Bank data is pretty stark: a no-deal exit would switch Ireland in one move from being the quickest growing economy in the EU to being the slowest growing. This would bring a raft of economic shocks and threaten jobs in the ensuing years, but Government efforts to boost several sectors and save employment must be measured, lest we return to the bad old days of 2008 onwards.

One week after Boris Johnson blustered his way into Downing Street, a no-deal end to Brexit on October 31 is a more real possibility. When you juxtapose this Central Bank bulletin with a business sentiment assessment among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by Allied Irish Bank, you see the national figures translated into reality on the ground.

Four out of 10 SMEs in the Republic, and almost half of those in the North, have been hit by Brexit uncertainty. So far only 1pc of SMEs in the Republic have laid off staff. But almost one in eight has delayed plans to hire more people. In the North, 3pc of firms have already laid off people and almost one in five has delayed hiring.

This data confirms the likelihood of our worst fears being realised if there is no deal. It also simplifies the choices which Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe faces on Budget day, October 8, as it rules out any pre-election giveaways.

The Budget is 23 days before the Brexit deadline, and nine days before a crucial EU leaders' summit. Mr Donohoe will have to continue preparations on a presumption of no deal and make provision to support the Irish economy.

Let's recall much of the Brexit vulnerability will be in rural areas, where people are already suffering anxiety from a variety of sources.

The Irish food sector, which exports hugely to the UK market, is set to be whacked with massive tariffs. The already stricken beef sector will be in very urgent need of direct supports.

These two reports point up just how ill-timed Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley's little sally against Leo Varadkar's Government about Brexit was. The 'Sunday Independent' poll last week showed growing public unease at the Government's Brexit handling and it was always tempting for some in Fianna Fáil to try a "contained pop" on that basis. But now is not the time.

Speaking of gamesmanship and time, it was good to hear Mr Johnson found time to phone the Taoiseach after six days in office.

Mr Johnson's failure to talk with other EU leaders is part of his bluffer Brexit stance.

As long as he avoids being told to his face there will be no re-negotiation, he can maintain the fiction that there is still hope of a new deal.

