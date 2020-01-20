John Downing: 'Smaller parties will play their biggest role ever in this intriguing election campaign'

It will remain a gut struggle between Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin for the anchor tenancy of Government Buildings. But the vote on Saturday, February 8, will see all of the parties - and conceivably many of the Independents - having a potential role.

Many of us are already speculating about potential Cabinet seats for the Green Party and/or Labour. Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil tell us that Sinn Féin is a "political untouchable" - even though Mary Lou McDonald has suggested that it would consider a government role.

Don't depend on that injunction being set in stone. Dáil arithmetic will tell us much more about it once the dust settles on the counts and any recounts on February 9 and 10.

Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil can have this draft speech as a standby absolutely free of charge. A Gaelic version will also be posted on my own website later.

It goes like this: "Yes, I know I repeatedly said we would never have any truck with Sinn Féin in government - and I meant it. But the voters have given us this configuration and effectively told us to get on with government based upon it. We would be failing in our duties if we did otherwise."

To put that another way, Sinn Féin is pretty much everyone's least favourite government collaborator. But in life one's favourite option does not always come up - and the least likely outcome of this election is another general election just weeks later. It might take a long time - and last time it took 70 days - but our politicians will make do with what they have.

Speaking on Raidió na Gaeltachta's 'Adhmhaidin' programme last Friday morning, Donegal Fianna Fáil TD Pat 'The Cope' Gallagher said his own view was that Sinn Féin and his party could share government. That already conflicts with his party leader's mantra on the subject.

On that same programme his constituency colleague Pearse Doherty, of Sinn Féin, said many within Fianna Fáil shared the same view. Time and Dáil numbers will reveal all in precisely three weeks' time.

Sinn Féin may well lose seats on February 8. Some observers predict it could drop anything up to half a dozen compared with last time out in February 2016. But where this one lands also depends on how all the others do.

Yesterday's 'Sunday Times'/Behaviour and Attitudes opinion poll landed with a thud on all the political parties. Its findings did not encourage anyone so there was much resorting to "the only poll that counts comes on February 8".

It was not in fact the first poll of the election campaign as the field work was done before Taoiseach Leo Varadkar named the date.

But it jolted Fine Gael because it suggested its support had declined significantly, leaving it trailing Fianna Fáil by a 12-point gap and on 20pc.

Fianna Fáil was up 5pc to 32pc; Sinn Féin was up one point to 19pc; the Green Party up one to 7pc; and Labour down two points to 4pc. On RTÉ radio, Micheál Martin told presenter Justin McCarthy that he had disregarded polls the last time and would do so again this time round.

Other activists in Fianna Fáil were talking down the findings for the very good reason that it might sow complacency at the wrong time in a campaign. They saw it as inimical to their efforts to get people to pound the canvass beat for their candidates.

But there will be other opinion polls in the coming days and weeks and all sides, irrespective of what they say publicly, will be eating them for clues as to how they are doing, and what changes in messaging they should undertake.

The Labour Party will, like Fine Gael, be hoping that this opinion poll is something of an outlier and not in line with trends. If it is on 4pc, the chances of it making small gains, as many observers believe possible, will be seriously dented.

Watch for some serious sibling rivalry between the Green Party and Labour. The Green Party strategists believe they can be competitive in as many as 20 constituencies, though nobody is suggesting they will win 20 seats.

On a good day they will have at least half a dozen - doubling their current numbers. But they could even go into double digits if the ball bounced right.

Eamon Ryan could end up being Tánaiste, assuming he can get over the obligation of convincing two-thirds of his membership to back the idea of joining a coalition. Labour would be rather miffed at the prospect of playing third rather than second fiddle in any coalition.

The prospect of a 'second coming' for the Green Party is interesting. The former communications minister says he still has the full box-set of the British political television satire 'Yes Minister', given to him by his secretary general in 2007.

"It's still required viewing and it tells a lot about the minister's job of finding his or her way through the civil service," he said recently.

But before all of that comes the serious business of campaigning in an election canvass which has yet to heat up.

There is a certain quiet confidence about Fianna Fáil as we enter the first full week of campaigning. Unsurprisingly, it seems pleased that Fine Gael had a bad first few days.

A rash of crime horrors does not help the "party of law and order" and the Taoiseach's gaffe about the tragic incident involving the homeless man on the Grand Canal in Dublin was deeply unhelpful.

Fine Gael's strategy relies on fortitude and standing its ground, playing up the healthy economy and Brexit.

All parties will need moral courage.

