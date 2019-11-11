John Downing: 'Real politics or just showbiz? Why Ireland is still in love with by-elections'

In three weeks we will be poring over the outcomes of four Dáil by-elections, two in Dublin, one in Cork and another in Wexford. And our pals the number crunchers will be trying to extrapolate what these four results mean for the national future. The big question we will be riddling is this: will Leo Varadkar or Micheál Martin get the keys to Government Buildings early next year?

The voters are being invited to the polls in Dublin Fingal to choose a replacement for Independents4Change TD Clare Daly and in Wexford for her independent colleague Mick Wallace. In Dublin Mid-West they will voting on a replacement for Frances Fitzgerald of Fine Gael and in Cork North-Central for a seat vacated by Fianna Fáil's Billy Kelleher.

This quartet have left Dáil Éireann for the European Parliament which meets in Brussels and Strasbourg. This European factor, leading to by-elections, raises an interesting point in itself.

You see, some countries, notably France, don't do by-elections. Election candidates name a "sub" from day one. We adopted that for MEPs and we also do not hold by-elections when a local council vacancy occurs. For councils, we rely upon the councillors to "co-opt" a replacement for somebody who falls out for whatever reason.

The four new TDs to be chosen on November 29 are likely to get at most about 40 Dáil sitting days before a general election happens. Some of these more prominent by-election contenders are pondering how they will fund this upcoming contest and then a general election only weeks later, sometime after Easter 2020.

Of course, election funding is the candidates' own business, within the confines of fund-raising and election spending rules. I mention it here just to pose a simple question: why are we doing all this on Friday, November 29? Is it real politics or just showbiz?

Daniel O’Connell

Well for one thing, parliamentary by-elections are big stuff in our political culture. You can reach back into history and note that a cornerstone of our constitutional political heritage dates from a certain Daniel O'Connell winning a Westminster by-election in Clare in the summer of 1828. This added impetus to the movement for Catholic emancipation and helped launch O'Connell's further epic fights to assert Irish people's human rights.

Almost a century later, and still in Clare, a by-election win in 1917 announced the arrival of Éamon de Valera on the Irish political stage which he would dominate for another six decades.

We can go on with the history. Some of the people who became household political names came into national politics via a by-election.

Des O'Malley at a press conference during Fianna Fail's 1982 election campaign. Photo: Photocall

As a random pick we can give you Enda Kenny of Fine Gael, elected in Mayo in 1975 and who went on to become Taoiseach. There was Des O'Malley elected for Fianna Fáil in Limerick in 1968 and who went to be a very prominent minister and to found the Progressive Democrats. And there was Brian Lenihan Jnr, elected in 1995, who went on to become a finance minister in very troubled times.

By-elections often gave local politicians far more national profile. If they could stay the course, this could be turned to career advantage.

And in a pre-internet era, when television was at an early stage of development, these by-elections brought national politics on to the streets of small towns with sometimes memorable political theatre. Jackie Healy-Rae, a future national political notable, honed his canvassing craft in by-elections in Mayo, Limerick and elsewhere as the king of tar-barrel burning and bonfires.

Some visceral by-elections also brought us a deal of political nastiness. At least a decade after the 1968 Limerick East by-election which gave the nation Des O'Malley, nasty slogans harking back to the Civil War were still visible in paint on the ground of my native city of Limerick. All right, if you want to know, they read "Vote No 1 O'Higgins - 77."

The digits "77" were done in red. The ground paintings, many of them close to pedestrian crossings, were professionally done with stencils. It was a reference to the 1968 Fine Gael candidate who was a relative of Civil War justice minister Kevin O'Higgins, who had in 1923 ordered 77 summary executions to end the conflict. Happily, some things have moved on - or maybe the appalling side of our politics just takes different forms.

Beyond that, by-elections have at times been credited with making or breaking a Taoiseach.

Former Taoiseach Jack Lynch

In November 1979, two by-election defeats in his heartland of Cork presaged the beginning of the end for Fianna Fáil leader and Taoiseach Jack Lynch. On November 7 of that year, Liam Burke won what was then called Cork City for Fine Gael while Myra Barry, of the same party, won a seat in the constituency of Cork North-East.

Just two-and-a-half years earlier, Lynch was being feted as the most successful and popular politician since Daniel O'Connell after an unprecedented landslide general election victory in June 1977. These results stirred further Fianna Fáil rebellions against the Taoiseach and helped usher Charlie Haughey into office. The by-elections were harbingers of defeats foretold as Mr Haughey later lost power to Garret FitzGerald in June 1980.

Spool on to November 1994 and we find two other Cork by-election results changing Dáil arithmetic to allow John Bruton to become Taoiseach. When the redoubtable Michael Ring of Fine Gael astonished many by defeating the daughter of EU Commissioner Pádraig Flynn in Mayo West in June 1994, it was seen as a largely local affair.

But when Hugh Coveney of Fine Gael and Kathleen Lynch of Democratic Left took seats respectively in Cork South Central and Cork North Central the following November, the parliamentary arithmetic changed. It allowed Mr Bruton to frame a three-party rainbow coalition with the country's only change of government without an election.

Those two instances slope us back to our opening notion about what we will be doing in three weeks, as we ponder the results and the likely implications.

But more generally, what have we got when we look at by-elections? Well, as Pearse Doherty of Sinn Féin gently reminded us last week, his 2010 High Court victory means we have to hold these four by-elections within six months of the vacancies arising.

We have seen what a number of by-election reverses coming together can do for the body politic. So four such contests can certainly sway things nationally in one direction or another.

All that being said, by-elections are still strange creations.

Irish Independent