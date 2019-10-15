John Downing: 'Pomp and red robes in London contrast with the EU's realpolitik'

'My government's priority has always been to secure the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union on October 31." These were words of the 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth in a speech to the UK Parliament which was written for her by the government.

It focused us all again on whether Boris Johnson can achieve that goal. Gathering in Luxembourg last night, political leaders from both Ireland and Spain said the Brexit negotiations could well spill beyond this week and drag right on until the Halloween witching hour at the end of this month.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said it was too early to say if it is possible to get a breakthrough this week, and suggested things could drag into next week.

At this crucial EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell suggested that Brexit talks are following a well-travelled path of brinkmanship and last-second deals.

"You know, in Europe, we always take decisions on the edge of the precipice, on the edge of the cliff. Even when the last minute comes, then we stop the watch and say that we need technically more time to fulfil all the requirements, all the last-minute requirements," Señor Borrell told reporters.

But all signals from Brussels Berlaymont building, where the EU and UK negotiation teams are in the proverbial negotiating 'tunnel', are conservative, cautious, and border-line negative.

Negotiations are focused on future border arrangements between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Boris Johnson and his officials have proposed complex proposals to obviate future customs checks.

EU officials have admitted they are puzzled about how the UK plans might function and they diplomatically say more work is needed. We have moved far beyond vague political fudges - this stuff requires legal texts.

One Brussels diplomat familiar with the Brexit talks suggested there must be a three-month extension to provide compromise legal texts which could stand up to court tests. This is no trivial point.

Cross-Border business does run into big money. Legal looseness is the road to perdition.

Johnson, among myriad silly things he said about Brexit, pointed to the low-level of cross-Border trade in Ireland. But this ignores the reality of opportunity opening up to people with criminal tendencies who will see a porous post-Brexit Border between the 27-nations of the EU single market and the UK as heaven-sent. This one requires tightly-drawn law.

The queen's speech outlined ambitious - but undeliverable - law-making plans. Among the 20-plus draft laws is one to implement an EU withdrawal agreement, if things ever get to that point.

But there will be a general election in the UK soon. This week will tell us whether it happens ahead of Brexit becoming a reality.

