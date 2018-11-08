John Downing: 'Park the phoney war - are there really any votes in health woes?'
That rhetoric machine is doing handstands as the pre-election phoney war ramps up. So what are our politicians saying to one another in essence about the ongoing health service problems?
Here is Micheál Martin in summary: say sorry to frontline hospital workers for claiming they don't 'turn up' over the Christmas period.
The riposte from Leo Varadkar, in summary, is: I'm not for turning, Christmas is the winter, the height of the sickness season, health workers' high season, and we need hospitals going "full whack".