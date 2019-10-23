John Downing on 'Votegate': 'It's unlikely to shake the foundations of our democracy... but it is very shoddy work'

For others it shows more poor behaviour by our politicians which undermines the integrity of our parliament and citizens' belief in democracy.

It is usually good to avoid the moral high ground in politics, and important to keep a sense of perspective on politicians' shortcomings. But we must conclude that senior members of Fianna Fáil, especially, have been irresponsible and sloppy in their approach to their jobs as lawmakers.

Here's a quick recap for anyone who has not followed what is in essence an easy story to grasp.

Our TDs have used a simple push-button electronic voting system since 2002 for most votes. And under new practice introduced in 2016, to facilitate the many demands on TDs' time, most votes are run together on Thursday afternoons. Last Friday this newspaper learned that one Fianna Fáil TD, Niall Collins, of Limerick, voted six times for party colleague Timmy Dooley, of Clare.

It is important to note that Mr Dooley was not in the Dáil chamber when these votes took place last Thursday. In subsequent questioning, both were sparing and evasive before finally owning up to the unvarnished facts.

On Sunday their party leader, Micheál Martin, stood the pair down from his front-bench pending an investigation by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl. That same day, another Fianna Fáil front-bencher, Lisa Chambers, publicly denied ever voting for a colleague, and then publicly acknowledged that she had done just that.

Ms Chambers's attempted mitigation - that it happened inadvertently by sitting in the wrong chair, causing her to push the wrong button - was equally incomplete. In fact she had then moved into her correct chair and voted a second time. She did not later correct the record.

But her party leader accepted her good faith and let her continue as party Brexit spokesperson. On Monday, questions arose about whether or not another Fianna Fáil TD, Barry Cowen, was present when a vote was recorded by him.

It's a bad story for Fianna Fáil, whose integrity and professionalism is being called into question. Publicly, Mr Martin has made no attempt to slide out from under those allegations.

Neither Timmy Dooley's nor Niall Collins's strength of local support is in any way under threat.

But as a national brand Fianna Fáil is for now devalued and supporters will long for another big theme to fill the news agenda so this one can die down.

But in fairness to Fianna Fáil, history teaches us that whatever irregular practices it may be reproached for, these practices are also likely to be prevalent among Fine Gael TDs. So, enter two Fine Gael stalwarts in Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and Climate Change Minister Richard Bruton.

They have acknowledged that they have also "pegged" for party colleagues. The distinction they make - and deem important - is that this vicarious button-pushing has only happened when the colleague was inside but in another part of the chamber.

But Mr Flanagan has acknowledged laws passed by fraudulent votes could be open to legal challenge.

Net result is, the hunt will continue to find instances where Fine Gael luminaries might have voted for absent colleagues. And Fine Gael better hope it is squeaky clean here.

The Ceann Comhairle's strong and swift response, promising some kind of conclusion as early as today, has been very good. We need changes, ensuring this proxy voting cannot happen again - in case of either absent or present colleagues.

What has happened is unlikely to shake the foundations of our democracy. But it is very poor and shoddy work.

Irish Independent