John Downing on Taoiseach's troubles: 'His critics claim he was too soft on Verona Murphy, too hard on Maria Bailey'

In Wexford, by-election candidate Verona Murphy continues to surprise - in a variety of less than ideal ways. In Dún Laoghaire, ousted candidate and TD Maria Bailey shows no sign, to parody the poet, of going "gently into that good night".

As Fine Gael party leader, Leo Varadkar has been accused of being too coy in the case of Ms Bailey - and too keen in regard to Ms Murphy. He's accused by critics inside and outside his own party of getting it wrong in both instances.

This day last week, the Taoiseach and his administrators at Fine Gael HQ hoped they had finally shut down the controversy surrounding Ms Bailey which had been running since mid-May. The party's national executive, with much nudging from the local Dún Laoghaire party activists, finally removed her from the general election ticket.

But ever the combative one throughout her travails over a civil injuries case, found to be exaggerated and ill-judged by an internal review for the party, Ms Bailey has difficulty accepting what she describes as her "deletion" by Fine Gael.

On Tuesday the text of a letter of complaint she had sent to her local party branch emerged.

Ms Bailey argues that her case was not reviewed by the national executive before the deselection decision was taken at the Taoiseach's request. Before that the Taoiseach had been accused of being "too easy" on Ms Bailey by removing her from chairmanship of a Dáil housing committee which carried a stipend of €9,500 per year.

Options ahead for Ms Bailey are the unlikely one of an appeal via internal party structures. Or the hazardous and expensive route of a court challenge. Perhaps the more likely next move may be to keep pushing her argument that she did not get fair ball.

That could be a prelude to standing in the general election, due in the first half of 2020. But any way you look at things, the divisiveness and bad publicity continues.

So too could accusations that the Fine Gael leader lacked decisiveness in helping sort this issue at greater distance out from the general election.

The Taoiseach was again left explaining yesterday in the margins of a European People's Party congress in Zagreb. That outing did yield a better result with the election of EU Affairs Minister Helen McEntee as a party vice-president.

Back in Wexford, Ms Murphy took to the airwaves of her local South East Radio in Wexford town.

This time she repeated her apologies, already expressed by statements in recent days - saying she had got it badly wrong in remarks about asylum seekers and homeless people.

"Verona Murphy made a mistake, I'm sure it won't be her last mistake," she said. The third person reference was reminiscent of Pádraig 'Pee' Flynn in the 1990s.

Mr Varadkar, and other senior Fine Gael people, had been busy distancing themselves from Ms Murphy's strange comments at the weekend, which emerged at different stages from a series of interviews given around the same time.

They were also adamant she must be retained as the party's candidate in the Wexford by-election, one of four votes to be run next Friday. An online video of Mr Varadkar paying effusive tribute to Ms Murphy got a much wider airing amid all the furore.

Ms Murphy is learning the hard way just what an understatement it is to say "politics is a very cruel trade". She is finding out that there are parallels with business, with some transferable skills. But also that the world of politics is vastly harsher. Already, there are other incipient controversies attaching to her.

The cases of Ms Bailey and Ms Murphy now enmesh more directly. When the Maria Bailey controversy first came to light, Mr Varadkar said he would introduce more comprehensive candidate-vetting. But in Zagreb he said these procedures are not yet in place, and reviews of potential candidates are informal to see if they fit in with party values and culture.

