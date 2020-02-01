John Downing on Brexit: 'Our own EU journey began as 'an island behind an island'... now all has changed'

He was well received by EU Commission president Walter Hallstein, who even showed him the Irish application, encased in an impressive file bound by ribbon. Hallstein frankly said it was unopened - and would remain so until a decision was taken on the UK's membership application.

If Britain succeeded, Ireland would follow; if Britain failed, so would Ireland. On January 19, 1963, president De Gaulle of France put the kibosh on Britain's application and by extension also torpedoed Ireland's EEC ambitions.

As the French writer Jean Blanchard had written in 1958, Ireland was totally in Britain's shadow - "an island behind an island".

After De Gaulle's exit, things changed for the UK's application and it joined on January 1, 1973. As English historian Tony Judt wrote, the UK towed Ireland behind it as though this little country were "attached by an umbilical chord".

The two countries' joint EU road has forked several times in the ensuing 47 years as Ireland made choices which left us trying to face in two directions at once. Now the road has definitively forked.

We are facing the European Union without a key ally on policies like taxation, trade, social policy, and other matters. We also risk losing a UK-Irish meeting forum which had deepened mutual relations in the most unforced way and which was hugely helpful to dialling down tensions over the North.

So, how will we manage? Let's skim back over the last almost five decades for some clues.

The first EU fork on the UK-Irish road came in January 1979 when Ireland joined the Exchange Rate Mechanism, a currency grid for limiting value fluctuations. Britain did not join and so Ireland made the big decision to break the link with sterling, in place since the State's foundation.

This trend continued in the late 1980s as preparations for the EU single currency intensified without British agreement. In December 1991 Ireland agreed the Maastricht Treaty and the euro became a reality on international money markets in 1999 and in people's pockets in 2002.

Still, British co-operation on trade, taxation, social policy and many other issues continued until that Brexit referendum vote on June 23, 2016. Now the largest parting of the ways is a reality: Ireland remains within the European Union and the UK has exited.

It is worth reflecting for a bit on the EU's value in addressing the Northern Ireland issue. John Major and Albert Reynolds were at first glance a most unlikely political pairing.

But each was finance minister under the long shadow of their respective formidable party leaders, Maggie Thatcher and Charlie Haughey, when they first met and hit it off at EU meetings.

The contact continued and they met at an EU leaders' summit in Brussels around the time that the landmark Downing Street declaration on Northern Ireland was signed in December 1993.

Such meetings, going on since 1973 at senior official and political levels, helped develop a relationship of greater equality between Dublin and London. The EU remained behind the scenes as the USA played a more visible role in the North's peace making.

But Brussels came up with generous "peace grants" from the time of the first IRA ceasefire in 1994 and to date has contributed €25bn.

People like EU Regional Affairs Commissioner Monika Wulf-Mathies, of Germany, were passionate supporters of the peace process.

Despite Brexit and the North's departure, these peace grants, also benefiting Border areas in the Republic, will continue in the next EU seven-year budget programme. But the bigger and more urgent issue will be to find a mechanism to replace those Irish-UK contacts.

Various devices have been suggested, including a forum modelled on the Nordic Council which groups five countries in that region and has been in existence since the 1950s. There are already structures in existence under the aegis of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, including a British-Irish parliamentary body and the British-Irish Council.

The latter's body is made up of the Republic of Ireland and the various entities with and around the United Kingdom. That means the home-rule governments of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, and the governments of the crown dependencies of Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man. Successive Dublin governments have been very respectful of this forum, and it appears to have a lot of potential.

The problem is that it has not been taken that seriously by London, and unless that changes, it will remain a talking shop.

Another loss here is the departure of the three Northern Ireland MEPs from the European Parliament. In Brussels and Strasbourg John Hume and Ian Paisley, both of whom were MEPs for two decades, collaborated quietly and jointly lobbied for EU farm, regional and social funds.

Hume once opined that he could solve the North issue in a trice if only he could get teetotal Ian Paisley to share a good jug of Pinot Noir with him in Strasbourg. But Dr Paisley stuck to pots of tea.

Ireland's EU embassy in Brussels has long been a point of reference for North business and community groups trying to access the Euro machine. That will intensify - and the word in Brussels is that Welsh and Scottish groups are keen to make off that Irish embassy on the Rue Froissart in the heart of EU-land.

But against all these woes and losses, there are also big potential gains. Ireland has made its EU way for much of the past 47 years; now it's time to up the game again.

