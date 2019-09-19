John Downing: 'Now we know what really happened when Boris met with EU President Juncker'

On Monday there was relief when Boris Johnson dodged a joint press conference with the Luxembourg prime minister, leaving a comedic opportunity with Xavier Bettel talking to an empty podium.

But the point of Mr Johnson's visit to Luxembourg was a meeting with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. Yesterday we got a fuller account of what transpired in that encounter - a first since Mr Johnson's appointment as UK PM on July 24.

That detailed account of the meeting, published by the 'Financial Times', tells us the prime minister was told in no uncertain terms how incomplete his proposals are. The report also tells us how alarmingly deficient Mr Johnson's knowledge is and raises questions about the status of the person he has tasked with EU negotiations.

In Dublin 10 days ago, the PM vaguely talked of replacing the backstop by allowing the North to keep common EU rules on food and livestock - referred to in jargon as "SPS".

But Mr Juncker told him what most of the rest of us knew immediately in Dublin that day. It is that his ideas are not enough to prevent customs checks on the vast majority of goods that cross the Irish Border.

By the account of the meeting, President Juncker's comments caused Mr Johnson to turn to David Frost, his chief negotiator, and Stephen Barclay, his Brexit minister. "So you're telling me the SPS plan doesn't solve the customs problem?" Mr Johnson reportedly asked them.

President Juncker told his EU Commission colleagues on Tuesday that this meeting was the first moment that "Boris Johnson understood the meaning of the single market". A UK official rejected these meeting reports as "nonsense" - but we have form here to make up our own minds.

Brussels diplomats are questioning whether Mr Frost, who has led talks in Brussels since late July, has the PM's trust.

There were more reasons for pessimism yesterday at the European Parliament meeting in Strasbourg. There was a marked downbeat tone to the official reports from the Luxembourg meeting from both President Juncker and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, who was also at the Luxembourg meeting.

With precisely six weeks left to the October 31 deadline, we are into the "blame game". President Juncker noted the no-deal danger and warned that this would be a choice for the UK - never for the EU.

Mr Juncker said he was not obsessed with the Irish Border backstop - but the UK had to propose something which would achieve the same result before he could give up on it. Mr Barnier pointedly told MEPs it was pointless for the UK continuing "to pretend" to negotiate.

"The new British government has underlined the backstop aspects it doesn't like. That is not enough to reach a solution," Mr Barnier said.

"We need to find a legally operational solution in the withdrawal agreement that fully answers each of the problems, addresses each of the risks," the EU negotiator said.

From the UK Supreme Court in London came echoes of a lawsuit between parliament and the government over Brexit. Lawyers for the government side insisted this was not a matter for judges; it was politics.

Lawyers for MPs opposing Brexit, on the other side, dubbed Mr Johnson the "father of lies" as he allegedly illegally shut down what was once "the mother of all parliaments".

Today we are due to hear from former PM John Major, one of those suing Mr Johnson.

