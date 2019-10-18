John Downing: 'Now Brexit fate rests on Johnson's slim chance of approval'

With apologies to the US baseball legend Yogi Berra, there was a keen sense of "déja vu all over again" in Brussels after the draft EU-UK divorce deal was announced.

Everybody then instantly switched their attention to London and the slender chance Boris Johnson might get the necessary UK parliamentary approval.

Four potential outcomes now hover into view. Most are similar to the aftermath of the last ill-starred draft divorce deal completed by Theresa May last November.

1. Another extension - probably to facilitate a UK general election.

The smart money really is on this one. The EU's position is that it has a Brexit deal with the UK. And now it is the job of UK PM Boris Johnson to sell it to his parliament.

But Mr Johnson's numbers look decidedly ropey and he does not look likely to win a vote in the House of Commons. If he loses, he is obliged by a law passed by MPs last Saturday to do what he has often sworn against: that is to seek an extension until next January.

As a goodwill gesture for Mr Johnson, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said no extension would be needed. This caused a frenzy among some of the pro-Tory British press.

The Taoiseach dodged the issue by saying no extension was being sought at this summit.

Extension requires unanimous approval and all the EU governments are royally fed up of Brexit. EU summit chairman Donald Tusk said it was an issue for after Saturday's Commons vote. If the UK sought an extension, he would consult the member governments for their reaction.

Nobody wants a no-deal Brexit, which could happen if nothing else is put in place. So the EU governments will probably eventually extend the deadline, most likely to allow for a UK general election. If this deal goes down, there will be a need for a UK general election.

2. Boris Johnson somehow bundling this one over the line tomorrow by the slimmest of margins.

He needs 320 MPs to back him and succeed where his predecessor, Theresa May, failed three times last spring. In her third failed effort on March 29 last, she got just 286 votes - despite speculation she could actually win.

Mr Johnson starts his quest with a total of 287 Conservative MPs - and that assumes all the 28 ultra-Brexiteers associated with the European Research Group (ERG) come on board. The 10 DUP MPs, propping up his minority government, say they will not back the deal. The DUP also has a big influence with some of the ERG MPs which could further eat into his chances.

To win, Johnson would need to convince every ERG rebel, and every one of the 19 expelled former Conservative MPs who voted for Theresa May's deal. He would also need to get the nine Labour and independent MPs who also backed Mrs May and then he would need a minimum of five extra Labour MPs to jump ship and defy their leader.

And all of that would give just a majority of one. So, it still looks like a long-shot.

Johnson is trying to reduce the Commons vote to a simple "deal or no deal" choice to improve his chances of success. It could give political cover to some Labour rebels to break ranks.

3. A new UK government does a "soft" Brexit - or even no Brexit.

Boris Johnson has a shaky grip on power and wants an early election which he hopes will improve his parliamentary numbers. There are all kinds of suggestions, including an interim caretaker PM who extends the Brexit deadline and prepares a Brexit-themed general election. By law, Johnson needs a two-thirds vote to allow him hold an early election. But the raw and shifting UK politics may overcome that obstacle. We are likely to see an early UK election.

The outcome of such a general election is hard to call and UK opinion polls are not reliable. But Mr Johnson could return to power. Equally, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn might be in a position to lead, possibly in an anti-Tory coalition. He is committed to a very soft Brexit - and another referendum on the issue. That would be a good result for Ireland. But there are lots of "ifs" along that uncertain road.

4. A no-deal Brexit - bringing us economic calamity.

Such an outcome will probably be postponed in the short term. But it will linger into the near future.

If the UK cannot ratify a draft deal, it could still happen automatically after any extension expires. EU leaders' patience is not infinite.

Few in the EU want a no-deal outcome. But ongoing uncertainty also takes a toll.

