John Downing: 'Minister Michael D'Arcy will get no support for his criticism of gardaí over Quinn posters - but he's right'

Irish politicians generally choose the most conciliatory route available when they encounter members of An Garda Síochána. Public praise of the police force is their stock in trade, criticisms are sparing and very targeted at the general policing system.

On Sunday, the Minister of State with responsibility for financial services, Michael D'Arcy, said senior gardaí in the Border region had "let down" the directors Quinn Industrial Holdings.

Unsurprisingly, the various garda unions, from the ordinary person on the beat through the sergeants and inspectors, right up to the superintendents, denounced the minister's comments.

Threat: Officers search for clues after the attack on Kevin Lunney. Photo: Damien Eagers

The garda union representatives made the valid point that Border policing had been starved of resources and manpower in recent years. That is undeniable and it is a story which has been replicated across many vital public services over the past decade.

The less spoken about element is that, after the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, police on both sides of the Border were encouraged to downplay controls on the old Border carry-on of smuggling and other nefarious practices. The message was that tickety-boo was required to oil the wheels of the peace process.

Fine out. Most of us can live with that view for a time. But such laxity cannot be allowed continue over two decades later. It is time to apply the law in Border lands.

I have lived in France, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium. The experience means I revere the force my father always called the "Civic Guards." While mainland Europe is policed to a large degree by a take-no-prisoners militia, we have an unarmed citizens' force in tune with the people.

All policing is a Faustian pact - we allow ourselves to be coerced by a force in hopes that it will benefit our personal security.

We are no different than anyone in the Western world - but we have a better deal on policing than many countries.

So, where's the 'but' on this?

It is that I believe Michael D'Arcy is correct here. Senior managers in An Garda Síochána were remiss in not supporting the managers in Quinn Industrial Holdings.

And Michael D'Arcy is right, though he will lack allies now all the garda unions have denounced him. Just ponder one simple point as you read this: Would abusive notices about fellow citizens be allowed to stay on public display for an entire year in your locality? That is by definition a rhetorical question. Much as I revere An Garda Síochána, Michael D'Arcy is right.

Irish Independent