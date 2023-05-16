John Downing: Matt Barrett’s off-colour antics at British coronation sadly fell far short of what was required
John Downing
That great Kerryman Daniel O’Connell had been the last heavy-hitting Irish person to attend a British royal coronation way back in 1838. His Limerick neighbour Eamon de Valera was in charge when Dublin passed on attending some monarchic installations in the early years of this State, and the longevity of both Victoria and Queen Elizabeth, ruled the attendance issue out of debate for decades upon decades.