John Downing: 'Maria Bailey's 'swing-gate' was a sorry saga allowed to drag on for far too long a time'

She has had a very difficult six months and one would be inhuman not to have some sympathy for her suffering. But she was also the author of her own downfall and one has to reflect on the effect of ill-judged compensation claims upon public liability insurance costs.

Many of her party colleagues were livid about the revelations surrounding the swing-gate controversy just a week out from local council and European Parliament elections last May. An analysis shortly afterwards by the Irish Independent showed the 'Maria Bailey factor' loomed large in the Fine Gael inquest into difficult local election results.

Key Fine Gael figures - including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan - openly said the ill-starred compensation case taken by the TD deprived them of vital council seats in tight counts and generally impacted on transfers.

This newspaper's analysis suggested that up to 50 seats across the country were lost by 100 votes or less.

In other cases, candidates polled well initially but did not get later transfers.

If even half of those 50 close calls had fallen to Fine Gael, it could have come close to its ambitious target of winning a total of 280 council seats. Controversy surrounding Ms Bailey's compensation case began just as voters were beginning to focus on the election, and she did not withdraw her case until the day of the count.

Mr Flanagan said he accepted the "optics have not been good". He said the controversial personal injury case was raised on the doorsteps during the campaign.

Mr Varadkar commissioned an investigation by a senior lawyer and when he received this it was sharply critical of Ms Bailey's errors of judgment in taking the personal liability case, which he said conflicted with Government efforts to reduce public liability claims. Yet he stopped at removing the chair of the influential housing committee from her, a post which carried an extra stipend of €9,500 per year. She remained on the books as a candidate.

But party members in Ms Bailey's constituency voted in favour of an "urgent review" of Fine Gael's general election strategy in the wake of the swing-gate controversy. They put the ball back in the court of the party HQ and the Taoiseach.

That local dissatisfaction began to gather pace last month when Cllr Marie Baker, who previously worked as Ms Bailey's parliamentary assistant, pushed a motion of no confidence against the embattled TD at a branch meeting. Ms Bailey made a short speech to argue her case. "I'm not a victim, but I'm not a villain either," she said.

But there is no doubt that this drawn-out saga was allowed to go on for too long. It damaged Fine Gael and raised questions about Mr Varadkar's leadership.

It also undermined people's confidence in politicians at a time when confidence was in short supply.

