Eamon De Valera being cheered by crowds in Ennis, where he was arrested in 1923, under the Public Safety Act, as he was about to make a speech

On this day a century ago, one of the more awful events of Ireland’s bitter Civil War took place in Ennis, Co Clare. At 7.30am, two young Irishmen, one aged just 19, were taken out and shot by a National Army firing squad.