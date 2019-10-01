John Downing: 'In these waiting games, Arlene holds the trump card over Boris'

If you take the glass-half-full view, and hope a late deal can be pulled off, we will have to see some movement this week. The hopeful ones were banking on seeing something after the Conservative Party's annual conference ends tomorrow in Manchester.

It will be a defining week for Boris Johnson's hopes of keeping a grip on power.

His party conference has seen many faithful members being very bullish about "getting Brexit done" with a no-deal outcome being blindly endorsed by many.

The first formal proposals on a replacement for the Border backstop could be published as early as Thursday.

One UK cabinet minister described the DUP as pivotal - he described the Northern Ireland party as "the canary in the mine".

If the DUP could live with the emerging compromise - then so could the uber-Brexiteer wing of the Conservatives, the European Research Group (ERG). Then maybe something can be done to avoid the calamity for everyone of a disorderly Brexit.

The expected proposals involve an "all-Ireland regulatory zone" for health checks on agri-foods. There is also an expectation that this principle could be extended to other goods.

The problem for the DUP is this would involve checks on commerce between the North and the neighbouring island of Britain. It appears ready to accept Britain-Northern Ireland agri-food checks - but not for other goods.

We are back to "no border in the Irish Sea". On Sunday at a fringe meeting in the Conservative Party conference centre, Ms Foster struck a very hardline tone.

She again insisted the North must leave the EU on the same terms as England, Scotland and Wales. Her suggestion of setting an end-date for the backstop is not any good.

Ireland cannot accept that because if the UK fails to agree a longer-term post-Brexit trade relationship with the EU, then the hard Border would automatically return.

The Taoiseach has always said he can accept that the backstop is temporary - but never time-specific.

The timing here is desperately tight. In just 16 days' time, the EU leaders will meet for a crucial summit in Brussels. The Brexit deadline of October 31 looms - in the absence of anything else it will be a no-deal Brexit.

The UK political world is rife with speculation with some suggestions which, even up to recent times, would appear very outlandish. Several EU governments have run out of patience - but it is still more likely they would work hard to avoid a disorderly outcome.

Yet again we are waiting on the UK prime minister.

And he in turn is looking at Arlene Foster and the DUP.

