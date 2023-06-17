John Downing: Heard the one about Beyoncé and how she drove up costs in Sweden?

Beyoncé performs during the opening night of her world tour at Friends Arena in Stockholm last month. Photo: Getty

John Downing

The last time I had a pint in Stockholm, I feared I’d need to take out a mortgage if a second one was called for. So, no surprise this week to read that prices are rising in Sweden in much the same way as inflation is hitting hard across the developed world.