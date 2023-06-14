John Downing: Hard road ahead as committee considers complex questions around assisted dying

Members of the Joint Committee on Assisted Dying, with committee chair Michael Healy-Rae (front row, middle), following their first public meeting yesterday. Photo: Maxwells

John Downing

It has taken a long time, but our lawmakers have finally entered the moral maze. They will assess whether it is possible to make a law permitting someone to assist another person to end their life.