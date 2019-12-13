John Downing: 'Haggling begins over EU budgets and carbon cuts as Taoiseach reaches out'

The big plan up for discussion was from new EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has proposed a 'green new deal' to make the European Union carbon neutral by 2050.

That neatly dovetailed with discussions on a new EU budget plan for 2021-27, which must be agreed by next February to allow for law-making and detailed spending programmes.

That budget must be framed without the €12bn a year subs from the UK. How will that one play out?

"Some people want to pay less, some people want to get more, others to do new things. I wasn't the best at mathematics but this, I think, is not going to add up," Luxembourg Prime Minister and sometime wordsmith Xavier Bettel said to reporters on his way into the EU summit centre in Brussels.

And where is Ireland in all of this?

"Ireland will be strongly supporting the green new deal. It's not about apocalypse, it's about green growth," the Taoiseach said as he arrived.

Mr Varadkar is busy continuing to win new friends and influence people.

He was delayed arriving at the conference centre after talks with his Swedish and Danish counterparts.

The three countries have set up a joint climate-change forum - Mr Varadkar said Ireland had begun its long journey away from dependence on fossil fuels. But he agreed it would be a long, hard slog.

Mr Varadkar agreed the EU must set up a 'Just Transition Fund', which Ms von der Leyen said will mobilise up to €100bn in public and private money in the EU.

He said Ireland will bid for a slice of that to help pick up the pieces once Bórd na Móna has moved on.

"We would put our midlands and our peatlands there as well," the Taoiseach said.

In addition, the leaders also must find a compromise on the type of energies that will be used during the transition.

The Czechs, who produce a third of their electricity from coal, want guarantees that they won't be prevented from developing nuclear power, which is of concern to their Austrian neighbours.

The Czechs can bank on French support because their electricity production has for decades been mainly provided by nuclear plants.

Other key former east bloc member states are heavily coal-dependent. Poland is 80pc coal-reliant and Hungary generates a third of its electricity via coal.

Mr Varadkar seemed inspired by his new Nordic allies.

"We understand their countries, their economies, are very coal-dependent. But coal is a very dirty fuel," the Taoiseach said.

The details in Ms von der Leyen's planning will be more daunting for Ireland. Before reaching carbon neutrality, she wants the EU to reduce carbon emissions by at least 50pc by 2030.

And the EU president would like to increase the bloc's 2030 target as high as 55pc.

The future of funding will take longer to untangle, but whatever happens here Ireland will pay more to the EU -perhaps more than three times the current net contribution of about €200m per year.

But the other EU membership benefits make this something of a detail right now.

The Taoiseach also said he wants to see EU peace grants to the North and Border counties to continue after Brexit.

