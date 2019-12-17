John Downing: 'Good politicians - a lot like good comedians - work hard on timing'

And he - remember that all our government leaders have all been male over the past almost-century - would not be much cop if he did not try to maximise the prospects of winning back via good timing in that call.

Last Friday, at the end of an EU leaders' summit in Brussels, the Taoiseach was asked a number of questions about Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin's insistence that the inevitable upcoming general election be fixed for "after Easter". Bearing in mind that Easter Sunday 2020 falls on April 12, you would be talking about an election in the early weeks of May.

Is Mr Martin trying to cadge some of Bertie Ahern's past glories, recalling the elections "the Bert" successfully called for in May 2002 and again May 2007? The three-times consecutive general election winner for Fianna Fáil had let the two contests he could call drift to the outer extremes, making them contests which the entire nation knew the ball-park date of in advance.

But Mr Ahern worked hard on maximising the details of the specific date right to the end, with artifice trying to build mystery by feeding speculation. It well reminded us of how fixated political leaders are, rather like good comedians, about getting their timing right.

Mr Martin is quite right to try to cadge all the "old Ahern magic" he can, and put it with his nine years of assiduous work in trying to rebuild a once-great Fianna Fáil party. Facing into a general election, given the current balkanisation of Irish political loyalties, you could not have too much luck.

But there was a telling moment last Friday when the Taoiseach was asked if he would meet Mr Martin to see if there was any point in fixing an agreed date for the upcoming polling day.

Or, to put that question in a more direct way, was there any point in ceding a large chunk of the election date fixing to his key adversary for the anchor tenancy of Government Buildings?

There was no surprise when the Taoiseach deflected and bought time. He simply said that the date of the next general election may well be decided by happenstance.

Looking back at the tight numbers just days previously, when a no-confidence motion in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy was defeated by just three votes, Mr Varadkar reflected that the date of the next election may be decided by neither himself nor the Fianna Fáil leader. Borrowing the title of The Clash's big hit in 1979, the year of his birth, it was a simple 'Should I Stay or Should I Go?'

It's a perilous series of political calculations. Try to cash-in some of that well-deserved Brexit management kudos coming to him and Tánaiste Simon Coveney, before the punters forget? What real political heft does it have?

Will a mega trolley crisis erupt, with problems compounded by capricious winter weather gods? How heavily will voters punish the Government for progress that is far too slow in grappling with the housing crisis?

Taking those on board you would have to say the answer is "stay". But why feed Micheál Martin's narrative, that he is the responsible one in all of this, knowing he just wants more Government problems and screw-ups.

Politics is often a great game to watch - but always a hard game to play.

