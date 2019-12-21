John Downing: 'From Murphy's Law to Dáil bilocation and Boris's Brexit - it's the 2019 politics awards'

1 Murphy's Law Award: Did Boris Johnson know something when he asked why the Taoiseach was "not called Murphy like all the rest of them?"

Leo Varadkar was "thrice Murphyed" in a tough end to the year. Eoghan Murphy - the Housing Minister presided over an ongoing crisis. The accident-prone Verona Murphy in the ill-starred Wexford by-election. And the daddy of all Murphys: double-jobbing Dara, now former Cork TD.

2 Crock of Gold Award: An unexpected piece of pre-election good news for Mary Lou McDonald and Sinn Féin. An eccentric English millionaire's legacy totalling €2.3m is now probably worth twice that amount. It also looks like the legacy respects political funding rules. Even better than times when their paramilitary chums made bank withdrawals without queues or forms.

3 Swing Low Award: Don't mention swings in Fine Gael. News of Dún Laoghaire TD Maria Bailey's ill-starred compensation claim for a fall from a hotel swing dominated the final week of local and European elections in May.

It troubled Fine Gael off and on up to Halloween when local pressure, not national leadership, finally forced her off the general election ticket for the party.

Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley. Photo: Frank Mc Grath

4 Padre Pio Bilocation Award: Timmy Dooley is a great man to be in two places at the one time - voting in the Dáil and multi-tasking elsewhere. But it turns out that Mr Dooley had a little help from his button-pushing friends in Fianna Fáil.

There was his Limerick neighbour Niall Collins and Mayo TD Lisa Chambers who found the ensuing votegate controversy most unfair.

The bilocation thing seemed widespread. But usually TDs voted for their chums - only they were actually inside the Dáil chamber. Sure, that's not real bilocation.

5 Political Lazarus Award: THE Greens were not dead - they were merely sleeping.

Wiped out in 2011 after a coalition misadventure with Fianna Fáil, they had made small recoveries in the 2014 locals and the 2016 general election.

But 2019 saw the Green Party go all Lazarus. Two MEPs, 50 councillors, a first ever Dáil by-election win, a senate by-election win, and a solid showing in the opinion polls.

Eamon Ryan for Tánaiste next time, anyone?

6 Finger in the Dam Award: Junior minister for insurance reform Michael D'Arcy has often resembled the mythical Dutch boy in the story about the leaking dam.

Only difference here is that Mr D'Arcy looks like he's still waiting for back-up from senior Government colleagues.

The problem of spiralling insurance costs is growing. It was almost an election issue last time - it will be next time without urgent action.

7 Keys of the Kingdom Award: There are five Healy-Rae public representatives: Michael and Danny as TDs, and three councillors from the next generation, making the Kilgarvan crew the most successful political dynasty.

A setback came in 2019 when two Healy-Raes were convicted of assault. The court heard that Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae - convicted along with his brother Kevin - insisted to gardaí that the incident was politically motivated and that there are people all over Ireland who hate his family. Surely a large exaggeration and a small dent in the Kerry political juggernaut.

8 After you. No, After You Award: Has there been a phonier war than the posturing over election timing involving the Taoiseach and Micheál Martin? The two leaders are pretty much agreed on election timing.

The Taoiseach has always said May 2020, although he has also kept options open. Mr Martin argues the Dáil should be dissolved at Easter, which would give an election in late April or early May. But both know the choice might not be theirs. A no-confidence motion by a smaller party could bring the Dáil down anyway.

9 The Shane Ross Revival Award: They said it could not be done. But the embattled former FAI chief, John Delaney, achieved it. The calamities surrounding the soccer man helped make the Tourism and Sport Minister, Shane Ross, look decisive and leader-like. And for once this is happening in his own portfolio - not in arcane outside things like how to appoint judges and reopen Garda stations.

A strange and unexpected spin-off from an otherwise expensive calamity.

10 Boris Brexit Award: It was the year of Brexit and latterly of Boris Johnson. In fairness, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney performed well on this vital issue. The Opposition parties also behaved. But how to win votes from this? Fine Gael will say: If only politics were all about Brexit and the EU. But nasties like health and housing may trump it come polling day.

