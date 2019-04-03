John Downing: 'From Macron to Merkel - Leo's uphill battle to win Brexit delay'

The Taoiseach may have been tempted to belt out a stave of the 'Sean Bhean Bhocht', that 1798 rebellion anthem anticipating the French soldiers landing and helping the insurgent Irish rout the "auld enemy".

The Taoiseach may have been tempted to belt out a stave of the 'Sean Bhean Bhocht', that 1798 rebellion anthem anticipating the French soldiers landing and helping the insurgent Irish rout the "auld enemy".

"Oh the French are on the sea, says the Sean Bhean Bhocht...", it chimes in tones of hope surely to be followed by disappointment. President Emmanuel Macron's public message to the Taoiseach in Paris offered shades of all that and more.

"Nous n'abandonnerons jamais l'Irlande et les Irlandais. La solidarité est le sens même du projet Européen." It is best translated as: "We will never abandon Ireland and the Irish people. Solidarity is the very meaning of the European project."

If only political life could be reduced to such warm-hearted derring-do.

For Leo Varadkar, it is a case of yesterday President Macron, and tomorrow Chancellor Angela Merkel. It will be a huge uphill battle to get a long Brexit extension and the space to stave off a calamitous no-deal outcome in precisely nine days.

Such a hard Brexit will mean a hard Border in Ireland - the only questions will be about how and where controls will be imposed. Ireland's determination to avoid a visible Border in Ireland remains strong - but in the Dáil yesterday Tánaiste Simon Coveney raised the prospect of another horror story.

This is the risk of Ireland being "dragged out of the EU single market" in the UK's wake via product controls being imposed on mainland Europe. It's serious stuff. Ireland's best hope is a delay which might allow a change of political weather in Britain.

But after President Macron's stirring Irish solidarity message he repeated his broadside directed at London. If, three years after the Brexit, they cannot agree what they want, they will be deemed to have chosen a no-deal crash-out by default. Any extension must have a convincing message of moving towards an early resolution.

Mr Macron has been driving this impatient message for weeks. Hours after his renewed warning there were signs from London of some semblance of realism creeping in.

Theresa May announced she was seeking "a short extension" and would work across all parties to seek an "agreed approach". She signalled that she will accept a unified approach by parliament, if such can be agreed. But that common stance cannot be taken for granted given ongoing divisions and time is beyond being short. EU leaders meet next Wednesday and an extension - even to May 22 - must get unanimous support and requires a commitment to hold European Parliament elections, which Mrs May does not want.

The Taoiseach will bank on the emollient skills of Ms Merkel as she comes to Dublin tomorrow. Up to now, she raised the strongest concerns about the single market being undermined via the Irish Border. But she is also "nice cop" to Macron's "nasty cop" when it comes to offering Mrs May an extension.

Irish Independent