John Downing: From an Irish point of view, let’s hope for a ‘third Charlie lucky’

Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort. Photo: Reuters© REUTERS

John Downing

I’ve always seen myself as a republican and nationalist – with a small “r” and a small “n”, and no flag-waving. The thing about royalty is that it usually makes it hard for me to contain my indifference.