John Downing: 'Forget all this hullabaloo about election timing - let us see the policy details on the truly important issues'

But Ireland now sits on the cusp of some very important matters as a new decade beckons in little over a fortnight. We need a good and detailed election debate which includes all the key actors.

Ireland cannot have a dispiriting election campaign like we have just witnessed in the United Kingdom, and which ironically produced such a political watershed, fundamentally altering politics more than any other election in the past 40 years. That campaign was stuffed with simplistic slogans, leaning heavily into populist English nationalism.

In this jurisdiction we simply have to reach a better standard because a good election can help us clarify things in the ordering of our own affairs. We need to do a major stocktake of where we are coming from - and where we want to go.

The next year, 2020, not just begins another decade, it bring us close to the centenary of this nation's birth. It symbolises the definitive end of economic recession and sees us having record numbers of people at work.

But we must know that all of this prosperity is fragile and without great care things could slip back to the so-called "lost decade". Much of buoyant Government revenue is garnered from high company taxes, a source which is fickle and unreliable.

The comparison is increasingly made with the situation at the turn of the millennium, when transient building taxes from the boom were the source of unsustainable largesse. We must never forget that it was the patience and forbearance of the Irish people which helped us pull back from the dark days of economic collapse, unemployment and emigration of little more than a decade ago.

And along with the fragility of our restored prosperity we must also add at least two crippling problems which contribute to growing inequality.

These are, of course, the crises in health and housing which are undermining our quality of life and causing real hardship for working people.

We have not been good at managing a modern health service for several decades. We used to be able to build houses - even in poor times. But we have now added housing to the list of things we are very poor at organising.

We have more than 10,000 people classed as homeless, one-third of whom are children. Our rate of home ownership is declining rapidly, and it is a stark reality that for the current generation aged in their 30s, owning their own home is beyond contemplation. Parents are looking at their mature children, many with good jobs, being locked out of the housing market and saddled with spiralling rents which rule out saving a deposit to buy.

The Central Bank has confirmed what we have known for quite some time about what we must do. Once the current backlog is cleared, we need 35,000 new homes every year for the foreseeable future.

The bank also argued that the housing shortage is affecting other aspects of our economy and also reasonably posits that softening borrowing rules to help first-time buyers will only push prices higher by increasing the numbers chasing an insufficient supply.

The pinch points in our health services have long been surrounded by an air of political defeatism. Nobody now believes in false dawns proclaimed by all sides. In February 2011, Enda Kenny promised us an end to the two-tier system whereby the poor who cannot afford health insurance must wait years for so-called elective procedures. The new Taoiseach said it would take over a decade to achieve fundamental change funded by everyone having health insurance.

Then in August 2014, a certain health minister called Leo Varadkar said that plan was not really the one and that change would take a lot longer.

In case you think this writer is making a party political point, let's recall another false dawn in 2002.

At that stage a certain health minister called Micheál Martin, in general election mode, promised to end waiting lists and dramatically speed up the delivery of care. Little over a year later, the same Mr Martin quietly admitted that was not doable.

That should help put some context on both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil's record in these matters. It seems more reasonable to say, in relation to health particularly, that little will ever change as long as there is party political competition involved.

The so-called Sláintecare 10-year plan to revamp the health services looks like a good place to start. Launched in summer 2018, it enjoyed very broad political consensus. But the problem is that this consensus appears somewhat bogus and looks more like a political alibi for very slow progress.

There are other big issues apart from health and housing. There is Brexit, which enters a crucial phase this coming year, amid negotiations on the framing of a new EU-UK relationship centrally based on trade, but also enmeshed with a plethora of issues central to Ireland, including continued access to lucrative UK fishing waters.

There are the issues of transport and commuting which are closely interlinked to housing. And there is the further interlinked issue of skewed regional development and the need to deliver promised high-speed rural broadband access.

Each passing year means that action on climate change in Ireland, a serious laggard, becomes more critical. The EU leaders' endorsement of a green agenda last Thursday will place the bar even higher for this country in 2020.

And then there is another Brexit spin-off - the question of Irish unity. Pressure will continue for a second independence referendum in Scotland and it is likely to happen sometime after elections to the Edinburgh devolved parliament in 2021.

It has been widely noted that the balance has shifted to a small nationalist majority in Northern Ireland. A so-called Border poll on potential Irish unity looks inevitable inside the coming decade.

There is nothing wrong with debate in the interim, provided it is sensible and practical. More immediately the urgency must be around getting the power-sharing parliament and executive in Belfast back running after a shameful three-year shutdown.

Then there is plenty to be done about reviving north-south co-operation in Ireland. And there is a huge job to be done on setting up real co-operation links between Ireland and the UK in an era when the more casual but systematic links via the EU are ending.

In summary, a good Irish election in 2020 involves questioning and scrutiny of important policy details. We must get beyond a presidential-style campaign.

Irish Independent