John Downing: 'Delay, default or deal: three ways Brexit chaos may play out from here'

1. Another Brexit delay - or even a cancellation

The MPs opposing Boris Johnson are back on the high ground.

They have already passed a law stating that if the PM does not have a deal after the next EU leaders' summit on October 17 and 18, then he must seek another extension from the EU leaders.

Mr Johnson has sworn to "die in a ditch" rather than ask the EU to extend again. One consequence of the Supreme Court ruling is the PM cannot easily ignore or defy the MPs' instruction to bid for an extension.

Labour is in no hurry to give Mr Johnson the two-thirds vote he needs to trigger an early general election.

But we are headed for an election - and potentially another referendum. These make another delay very likely - and raise the prospect of voters thereafter reversing their June 2016 52pc to 48pc vote to quit the EU.

2. Brexit by default

Boris Johnson's reaction to the Supreme Court verdict was that he disagreed but was obliged to accept it. Then he also noted that - in the absence of anything else happening - Brexit would become a reality on October 31 next.

"As the law currently stands, the UK leaves the EU on October 31 come what may, but the exciting thing for us now is to get a good deal," Mr Johnson said.

Mr Johnson has yet again said that opponents of Brexit were trying to thwart the will of the people. His chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, has repeatedly said that the people should be trusted on Brexit.

Some opponents fear Mr Johnson has been working on finding a loophole to get around the legislation that Parliament has passed forcing a delay unless he gets a deal. That would almost certainly see the issue back in court - and the PM could lose again.

But time is of the essence in all these matters.

3. Brexit with a five-to-midnight deal

Mr Johnson has repeatedly said he will try to get a deal at the upcoming EU leaders' summit on October 17 and 18. The EU and Irish Government have not ruled this out but been much less positive about his chances.

Brussels negotiator Michel Barnier has again said that the Irish backstop in the EU-UK divorce deal stands - unless a guaranteed alternative achieving the same result is tabled by the UK.

London keeps sending documents to Brussels but the reception thus far is not great.

Even if Mr Johnson gets a deal, he still needs to get it through Parliament. That would require significant defections from Labour.

Irish Independent