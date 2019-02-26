With apologies to the revered Séamus Mallon, we are finally looking at "Brexit for slow learners".

With apologies to the revered Séamus Mallon, we are finally looking at "Brexit for slow learners".

John Downing: 'Brexit for slow learners' may finally be about to kick in - but there are many obstacles ahead'

The fearless SDLP stalwart's comments, on the cusp of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, reflected wistfully on the squandered opportunities of the December 1973 Sunningdale Agreement, and the scandalous loss of life which followed through two decades of murder and mayhem after its failure.

Now, four weeks and three days from "B-day" on March 29, the political elite in the UK are finally having a real debate about leaving their biggest and nearest trading partner after 46 years. It's a national discussion, offering some real economic and political information, which should have been engaged more than two years ago.

Now Labour's notoriously anti-EU leader Jeremy Corbyn has signalled his party would back a second Brexit referendum if parliament rejects its alternative plan for leaving the European Union. Prime Minister Theresa May at least nominally continues to seek changes to her exit deal to help get necessary support from the London parliament.

Labour's decision changes the dynamic. It could damage her hopes of winning support for a revised deal in a vote she has promised by March 12. It might attract MPs set to have backed her agreement to avoid a no-deal Brexit, but who now prefer a second referendum.

Tomorrow is another B-day in Westminster with a complex series of cross-cutting votes being tabled. Labour will push a permanent customs union with the EU and close alignment with the bloc's single market.

But if that fails it will push for another referendum.

Labour has also said it would support a bid by its MP Yvette Cooper empowering parliament to force Mrs May to delay Brexit by seeking an extension to the Article 50 negotiating period.

The timing of all this remains uncertain and it may take a few more weeks to play out.

Mr Corbyn has been under serious pressure for some time to support a second referendum. Last week, eight referendum-supporting MPs quit the Labour Party in large part because of his failure to back another vote.

But UK Labour remains riven on the issue - almost as much as the governing Conservatives. So, we are looking at movement here, but things are far from being resolved.

We may, however, be on the cusp of important and welcome change.

For this writer, reporting Brexit brings as much job satisfaction as trying to lift a broken fried egg from a frying pan as part of the Saturday fry-up. It involves a round-up of what veteran politicians always term "definite maybes".

Today, finally, we get to dial down a few of those "maybes".

We can now say that a crash-out Brexit will not happen on March 29 next. We can also say we have taken a move closer to a second Brexit referendum.

Many Irish people understandably cling to the idea of a second Brexit vote, which would undo the nightmare outcome of that referendum on June 23, 2016.

But let's keep things real here, remembering that such a vote is not guaranteed just yet, nor is its outcome in any way assured.

Face the facts: UK voters, even if they get to vote, could well again say "Leave".

But, on the plus side, a second Brexit vote cannot happen without a longer delay on the EU-UK divorce process. Smart money is on a two-year extension - that of itself would be a big help to Ireland's situation.

It implies that the draft Withdrawal Agreement, agreed by Mrs May and her EU counterparts at a special leaders' summit on November 25, could be put on ice. Negotiations could then proceed on the future EU-UK trading relationship, a process which more optimistic Brussels diplomats suggest could be completed in two more years.

That would defuse the row over the Irish Border backstop, that device which obviates the need for the return of visible controls along that often benighted stretch between Dundalk and Derry. Elements in Brussels suggest the ultimate outcome could amount to allowing "the UK to pretend they are leaving the EU".

But such terms are unhelpful to Ireland's interests because they can in practice cost jobs and livelihoods. Let's just stay with the concept of a "soft Brexit", which would be a very good outcome for Ireland, the UK and the rest of the EU.

Silly-boy triumphalism will not save wage packets. Our nearest neighbour, and a very important trading partner, has long been up in heap about its relationship with the EU. There is only loss - no gain - from any kind of gloating here on the Irish side of the equation.

Irish Independent