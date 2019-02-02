John Downing: 'A week of terrible tragedy put the spotlight on the politics of road safety in Ireland'

On a day raw with cold and replete with raw emotions, one set of simple figures told us everything.

Shaun Harkin was baptised in Christ The King Church in Gortahork in 1996. He made his communion there in 2004 and was back to be confirmed there in April 2008. Now this 22-year-old man lay in a coffin at the altar where he had often served Mass.

It was hard not to cry at this stark reminder of the youth lost so needlessly.

It left parents of young men and women pondering what they can do to protect their children from their own devil-may-care sense of indestructibility.

Speaking in the lilting Gaeilge of Donegal, parish priest Fr Seán Ó Gallchóir, on his first of two concelebrated requiem Masses of the day, laid much-needed emphasis on the main job of comforting close family and friends with a beautifully measured outpouring of his own grief.

He acknowledged that the cruel deaths of four young men in a car crash last Sunday had torn the heart out of the local community and he also deftly noted that awful accident had left the entire country under a dark cloud of grief.

But before the day was out, Fr Ó Gallchóir had built in two very well-judged pleas for road safety. It has all been said before, and often not heeded. Yet we must never forget the price of not saying these things.

The real challenge is finding ways of getting the message through to young people who, like many of the rest of us at that age, just do not often take wise counsel on board. Now that is a political and communications challenge which puts all others in the halfpenny place.

Knitted in with the loving praise for John Harkin, and heartfelt sympathy and solidarity for his family and friends, Fr Ó Gallchóir touched briefly on the stark lesson these four losses have for us. The tragedy told us about the gift of life with plans and hopes laid out before it.

"Life is a great gift and there is a heavy duty on all of us to take care of life, our own lives and those of others," Fr Ó Gallchóir said.

It was a day thousands of people braved appalling cold weather to attend four funerals across three parishes. The calamitous loss of youth and vigour was emphasised by honour guards drawn from sporting teams and schools.

Three funeral Masses and three burials later, Fr Ó Gallchóir was back presiding at yet another concelebrated requiem Mass. This time it was for Daniel Scott, to whom he paid a moving tribute, before adding this message.

"The car, as we can see, is a lethal weapon. We know that life is busy, life is hectic, we are all in a rush, we all have deadlines but deadlines can sometimes lead to dead lives," he said.

Many of us in other parts of the country will think of Donegal as a place which has suffered more than its share of road carnage. Since 2010, there have been 31 deaths in crashes which involved more than one fatality.

In July 2010, eight people, including seven young men, were killed in a two-car crash. The other victim was an elderly man driving home from bingo.

Many of us hoped in vain that this would be landmark happening, a turn on the long road of carnage. It is clear that many roads are poor in Donegal and the landscape of mountain and bog makes a lot of them narrow and winding.

There is a particular job to be done in Donegal about educating young people about the urgency of road safety. But the rest of us outside that beautiful and splendid county have no reason to feel smug.

Large-scale calamities like the one in Gleannhullaigh last Sunday night are often just an extra rev of an accelerator away from us, or people close to us. The scandalous squandering of four young lives, the loss of four popular, talented, and decent young men in their early 20s, must carry lessons.

For those of us long past the first flush of youth, it is bordering on the criminal to shrug and talk dismissively about "youth and speed".

Many of us, who by now have clocked up decades of driving and long ago learnt that we are not indestructible, will also recall dangerous things we did on the road - those silly risks we took. This is a challenge for all of us. To talk with - not at - young people and communicate.

