John Downing: '€800K printer too big to fit in Leinster House and trading error that lost €721K - but nobody is ever brought to book'

But this is just the latest in a recurring slew of such tales. Outrage at the rampant waste of taxpayers' money has long been a big conversation topic. And the term "you don't know the half of it" has often featured.

But, these days thanks to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), we do often know a good deal about how taxpayers' money is regularly treated as "nobody's money".

Many of our TDs and senators, who work quietly and without any fanfare, deserve a deal of credit here. The current PAC chairman Seán Fleming epitomises this dedication.

Yesterday, the Laois Fianna Fáil TD presented another periodic report based upon raking over accounts and meetings with officials from government departments and public bodies over the five months April to July of this year. Here is a quick flavour of the varied problems detected.

A currency trading error lost €721,000 for the National Treasury Management Agency. The PAC recommends better controls to avoid a repeat of such human errors.

The Finance Department has said barristers' fees for State legal work on the so-called Apple Escrow Fund, that is the disputed EU fine money held in bond, cannot be publicly disclosed. This report says a mechanism must be found to make such public spending public.

The committee also criticises monitoring flaws in private practice by hospital consultants using public hospitals.

Supervision of such private work does not include things like some outpatient appointments and maternity cases.

The Health Department's annual need for a supplementary budget and the old chestnut of Garda overtime are also rightly called into question. This report urges better controls and regular progress reports.

The PAC also criticises the absence of information sharing in medical negligence cases across the health service running at a whopping €2.33bn per year. We find when a hospital settles such a case it does not share the lessons it has learned with a view to avoiding a repeat.

And that recurring phrase - avoiding a repeat - is the piece that is missing here.

Since this is the public sector, no individual is ever called to book.

The nearest we ever get to personal accountability is the sullen attendance of senior officials at committee hearings in Leinster House.

This and other such reports have sensible suggestions for change.

But we have no reason for confidence that much if any of these recommendations are ever acted upon.

In sum, these days we do get to hear the half of it - but much good it does.

