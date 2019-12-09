John Daly: 'Penny Dinners' warm work is no small change'

Wandering along Cork's Patrick Street last weekend, head pleasantly buzzing after an old mates' reunion, I stepped into that netherworld only witnessed when the buses stop and the night wind cracks your skin. Bodies in doorways, huddled under flimsy canvas and filthy blankets, shuddering in vain against the elements - the same sorry story that unfolds after midnight in every large town and city.

It's the eyes that shock the worst - ancient orbs peering forth from 20-something bodies, blackened faces beyond begging, anger or hope.

In shame at my well-filled belly and the vintage brandy still warm on the tongue, I edged toward the roadway to avoid their gaze - but still they follow me, silent stares more powerfully eloquent than a deafening roar of righteous indignation.

Climbing into my warm bed, I pondered that wafer-thin membrane upon which we all dance, and who might be there to catch me on that day fate ordains my fall.

One such person is Catriona Twomey, the powerful heart and gentle soul behind Cork Penny Dinners, serving more than 2,000 meals a week to hungry people across the city.

Long established as a place of refuge and sanctuary, this haven of help to the downtrodden will shortly add a medical and dentistry centre, plus meeting rooms.

The medical care will be there for people who have homes, but struggling to pay the rent, she explains. "The meeting rooms will be a safe place for homeless people to bring their children. Childhood memories are so important, our childhood impacts us all."

Nobody judges at Penny Dinners, but instead fosters that abiding sense of community its founders instilled 180 years ago.

The faces at the tables tell that other story of modern Ireland - the shell-shocked souls who fell through the floorboards of life, trying still to comprehend how it happened.

"Many things come back to a lack of money, but not all," Catriona says. "People also need human contact, a chat, a laugh. There is so much isolation out there, much of what we're about is listening and talking."

Among the faces are the careworn rejects on the wrong side of 60, homeless for many a year. Some are grizzled and grey, old enough to remind one of that kick-in-the-guts line from 'Fairytale of New York': "Won't see another one." Regardless of what poor cards life has dealt them, arrivals old and young at Penny Dinners will find warmth in the wisdom of Catriona: "Whatever the outside world has done to these poor people, they can always be sure of getting the best in here."

Though the streets are indeed mean and cold, there are still kind hearts out there, determined to hold the line against oblivion. Catriona notes the generosity of strangers and how you can sense the importance of their donation. "You see the smiles, the tears, and those who squeeze your hand saying, 'I just wanted to help.' And that is why we are here."

Hugh's a winner on the campaign trail

The scent of a general election fills the air, with lines already being feverishly drawn for the defining event of 2020.

For TDs seeking that extra edge, might I suggest a secret weapon. Hugh Grant, that reluctant groom from 'Four Weddings & A Funeral', seems an ideal advantage on the doorsteps when the going gets down and dirty. Having last week lent his support to Lib Dem Chuka Umunna on the London hustings and "striking an Athenian silhouette", the naughty chap with the baby blues would surely shake up Leinster House.

Irish Independent