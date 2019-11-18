John Daly: 'Loneliness - age's final indignity'

They're always there as I hustle by, five or six of them side by side, staring with hollow eyes into the noisy chaos of the everyday life that surrounds them. It's a busy club of exuberance and activity in which their membership has long expired.

I was scurrying by that bench last Friday, arms laden with weekend supplies, soundly drenched from the appalling weather.

Just then, my eco-friendly paper shopping bag burst open from the damp, jettisoning limes, grapefruit, slimline tonic and a large bottle of gin.

I bent to my knees praying the gin was intact - it was, thanks to plastic bottling - only to discover one of those elderly bench-warmers also down on his haunches rescuing my runaway limes from the frantic path of trundling prams and buggies.

He was 86-year-old Jim, wife dead two years, four kids long ago emigrated to Australia - all info unearthed as I sat beside him for a chat of gratitude.

"All my friends are dead, literally, and I come here most days to be part of the world. I sit here because it's easier to be lonely in a crowd than in an empty house."

Jim being of an age where you wouldn't insult him with suggestions of Men's Sheds or Tinder for the Dilapidated, I inquired what he sees from that bench. "I see most people looking through us like we're invisible, a vision of their own futures they'd rather not think about," he said.

"The worst are the hard faces that see us as bed-blockers, empty house keepers and pension pariahs, costing too much and taking up space."

Mother Teresa surely hit the bullseye with the observation: "The most terrible poverty is loneliness, and the feeling of being unloved."

It's a sentiment Honoré de Balzac expressed even better in 'The Human Comedy': "Solitude is fine, but you do need someone to tell that it's fine."

Research from The Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing found one in three adults in Ireland aged 50 or older experiences loneliness.

"Being lonely has physical as well as psychological consequences which emerge in GP surgeries and hospitals," said Prof Richard Layte, co-author of the report.

"Loneliness is a public health issue that can be tackled through community action and public policy."

Other EU studies also confirm loneliness as the culprit for premature death, deficient mental health and poor quality of life, particularly amongst the elderly. An equal opportunity destroyer, isolation increases anxiety and depression threefold in both genders. Being alone effectively goes against how nature has made us.

"Stop for a chat if you've time to spare the next day you're passing," Jim said. "The day I'm not here, they will always be someone else who'll be glad to see you."

I'll try hard not to forget those words the next time my path crosses that bench.

