Home > Opinion > Comment John Daly: A bustling bastion of Cork life for 235 years, the English Market faces a new challenge Britain's Queen Elizabeth shares a joke with fishmonger Pat O'Connell at Cork's English Market during her state visit to Ireland in 2011. Photo: Chris JacksonJohn DalyToday at 03:30When it comes to survival, Cork’s English Market could write the book. Latest CommentSuzanne Crowe: Magic of reading to children can turn baby steps into big strides in educationStefanie Preissner: If we don’t want our sons aping the likes of Andrew Tate, we must lionise good menJohn Daly: A bustling bastion of Cork life for 235 years, the English Market faces a new challenge Fionnán Sheahan: The leak, the whistleblower and the non-conspiracy of the Ryan Tubridy scandal Max Boot: Biden shows why he can be trusted on national security – and Trump can’tBrighid McLaughlin: ‘It was a delight to hold – and even more relaxing to smoke’Geraldine Herbert: Is a weight tax the solution to problem of SUVs in leafy Dublin?As an RTÉ reporter, close encounters with bombs in Louth, the Bogside and mountains of Lebanon were part of the jobBrendan O’Connor: When it’s too hot to go on holiday something is very wrongEilis O’Hanlon: Granting RTÉ staff a veto on Ryan Tubridy’s return would set a terrible precedentShow more Top StoriesCommentStefanie Preissner: If we don’t want our sons aping the likes of Andrew Tate, we must lionise good menHealth FeaturesAsk Allison: My wife buys designer bags but won’t help with bills — I’m struggling to pay for everythingCourtsJudge writes to ministers about ‘unprecedented crisis’ in care of troubled childrenThe Indo DailyThe Indo Daily: ‘Money for Jam’ – What John Delaney did next Latest NewsMoreIrish NewsBreaking | Male pedestrian (41) dies in road accident in Tipperary09:35VideosHighlights from day 14 at Wimbledon09:27Irish News‘Special angel’ – Tributes paid to tragic schoolgirl (11) who died of rare blood condition09:25VideosLiam Bolger works out in Prison09:22Soccer‘It’s a new week, the game is just a few days away’ – Heather Payne says Ireland putting Colombia drama behind them09:17Soccer‘I don’t think I have an idea of how insane it is going to be’ – Chloe Mustaki gets set for capacity World Cup crowd09:07World NewsLatest | Blasts on Crimea Bridge kill two and threaten Russian war supply lines09:00Soccer‘Denise herself says there is really good hopes’ – Vera Pauw upbeat on O’Sullivan fitness ahead of World Cup opener09:00VideosMadame Tussauds unveils seven new Harry Styles figures08:39Videos'The best player to ever don boots': Lionel Messi unveiled to Inter Miami's fans08:39