John Connell: We’re living in the age of fire, and if the smoke doesn’t kill us first, the heat will

A book called The Heat Will Kill You First concerns climate change. I came across a conversation with its author, Jeff Goodell, on radio a few weeks ago, and what he had to say shocked me.

The warming of our planet is rightly a cause for great concern. We lived through the hottest July on record. So bad was the report about this on RTÉ radio that I stopped the car and just listened. It was not a deja vu moment; this was new information, new reporting. We have reached a time when the weather is headline news, not just an afterthought following the main bulletin.

Of course, one could be forgiven for thinking otherwise with the July we just had in Ireland – we lived through the wettest July on record after a drought-hit June. Our weather pattern was different.

Last summer was the worst we had experienced up to that point. The Iberian peninsula has been its driest for 1,200 years; likewise, California experienced a “mega drought”, the worst in 1,200 years.

Goodell writes about how heat attacks the body, that our sweat system protects us to a certain temperature, but that in searing heat our bodies begin to break down. That searing heat is all the more common now.

The age – or rather the epoch – of fire appears to have arrived. Wildfires are sweeping Canada, Portugal and Greece. The Canadian wildfires are the worst on record; those in British Columbia are the worst in the province’s history in terms of area burned. There is not one single fire in Canada, there are more than 1,000. An area the size of Greece has burned. Of the 1,000 fires, 660 were considered out of control.

The national picture of Canada shows the country has also suffered droughts, yet its oceans and surrounding seas have never been warmer.

Hudson Bay is up to 3C warmer, the Pacific coast is between 2C and 4C warmer and the Atlantic and Arctic coasts are up 5C from the average. With 13 million hectares burned, it’s a stark time in Canada. Indeed, smoke from the Canadian wildfires blew down into New York and then, as time passed, over to Europe.

But Canada is not alone. Temperatures in Portugal of over 40C were reported. Hundreds of firefighters are trying to fight wildfires that have destroyed thousands of hectares; 19 villages have been evacuated. Reports said 1,400 people had to be led to safety in southern Portugal, where the wildfires are at their worst.

As stated in this newspaper: “Scientists now say heatwaves are becoming more frequent, intense and spread out across seasons due to climate change.”

I remember as a younger man in Australia living in the city when bushfires would burn close. The memory of the smell of the smoke remains. The heat and the ash and the smell of burning trees filled the air on hot summer days.

The bush wasn’t far away, reminding one that the fires could get close. When touring lands that had been burned by wildfires, I often wondered how nature can heal itself after such intense events.

Parts of the Australian environment thrive on wildfire, and fire-stick farming was practised by Aboriginal Australians in the traditional management of their land, but these new wildfire are different. One has only to think about the bushfires of 2019 and 2020, when 24.3 million hectares were burned, leaving a bill of billions of dollars for the damage.

With records being broken every year, one wonders what the future will be like. Reports from around the world this week tell us the fires are claiming more land and more homes. Of course, animals have been caught up in the process. It’s a grim picture.

Heat and fire will be part of our future. We are living in strange times, but it all serves as a reminder that we must try our best to tackle the climate crisis. Renewable energy is coming to the fore and we are breaking our addiction to fossil fuels.

Hope is a radical thing; it is not guaranteed. It is a concept we have invented for dark times. Walter Brueggemann, an academic specialising in the Old Testament, said hope was “an absurdity too embarrassing to speak about, for it flies in the face of all those claims we have been told are facts. Hope is the refusal to accept the reading of reality, which is the majority opinion”.

When we still have hope, we can still surprise ourselves and change the future.