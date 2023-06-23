John Connell: We owe a debt to Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg, who helped end the Vietnam War

Daniel Ellsberg who was prosecuted for telling truth about Vietnam, by leaking the Pentagon Papers, and thus helping end the war

It was the first televised war. It was the war of massacres. It was, by some accounts, a civil war backed by global ­superpowers. It was the war we can never seem to forget and the war that would change the modern world with its scale of refugees who fled around the world.

The Vietnam War, or as it otherwise known, the American War, ended almost 50 years ago, but its legacy lives on. In our books, our films, our folk memory, it is the war we cannot forget.

It was a modern war waged in a developing country that had already seen the end of one colonial regime, the French. Perhaps Vietnam lingers in our minds so freshly because the soldiers are still with us; the memory is still fresh, as is the defeat.

I was reminded of a dinner party I attended in Washington DC four years ago. It was a cold winter night, and I was on the cusp of a great adventure to document conditions for farm workers, but I found myself having dinner with a Vietnam war veteran.

We had talked of travel and life and other such things, but then the subject of the war emerged and he spoke to me about his time as a pilot in the US Air Force.

It had been his job to drop bombs and napalm, but when he realised what he was doing he refused to carry out his duties any longer. The napalm – 352,000 tonnes of it dropped in the Vietnam War – burnt everything before it.

I have often thought of that dinner party and that pilot who refused to drop napalm on the North Vietnamese. No doubt it made his life harder in the military, but he had stood up for his principles. As a war, it deeply divided American society, with many taking a stand, from soldiers to students.

These last few days have brought back much of the war to the minds of those who still remember it and those who lived through it.

As the war raged in Vietnam, American society was tearing itself apart during the civil rights protests, the anti-war protests and the realisation that perhaps, on this occasion, America had not been on the right side of history.

This great period of conflict, when US society seemed to be caving in on itself (one has only to think about the spate of assassinations of leaders such as Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King), makes us realise that figures like Daniel Ellsberg were born out of this strife.

Ellsberg – often cited as one of the most important figures of the latter half of the 20th century and the most famous whistleblower of the modern era – changed so much of the Vietnam War.

A scholar and former marine, Ellsberg joined the RAND Corporation, a US non-profit think-tank, in 1958 as an analyst.

His academic life would see him complete a PhD in Harvard in 1962, but it was to be his work in the Pentagon from 1964 that would cement his unique position. Working under Secretary of Defence Robert McNamara, Ellsberg would travel to Vietnam for two years and see first-hand what was happening there.

The war would change Ellsberg and lead to his leaking of the 1971 Pentagon Papers, a detailed study of US involvement in Vietnam from 1945 to 1967.

Ellsberg had thought the papers would hasten the end of the war; indeed, when they were the front-page news of The New York Times, that appeared to be the case.

The papers showed that successive American governments had been stoking the conflict in Vietnam while misleading Congress and the public. The papers, as The New York Times says, forever diminished the US public’s trust in their government.

The then president of the US, Richard Nixon, who at first had relished the truth emerging about the Johnson and Kennedy administrations’ involvement, soon tried to bring an injunction to prevent further publication of the papers. However, the cat was out of the bag, and other papers, including The Washington Post, joined in publishing the papers.

Ellsberg’s actions are one of the first major whistleblowing events in modern history.

Daniel Ellsberg who was prosecuted for telling truth about Vietnam, by leaking the Pentagon Papers, and thus helping end the war

He handed himself in to authorities in Boston in June 1971, but his case was dismissed after it emerged there had been illegal evidence-gathering by the government to discredit him.

The American involvement in Vietnam ended in 1973. The war resulted in the deaths of more than a million people. The US lost more than 58,000 men and was forever a changed country.

The day after the dinner party where I met the pilot who had refused to drop the napalm bombs, we went to the Vietnam war memorial. There, my colleague showed me the names of people she knew and family members of her workmates who had died on the other side of the world.

I will never, as long as I live, forget walking that wall on that bitterly cold day and seeing those names.

Ellsberg’s actions helped bring the truth to light about what the US had been doing in Vietnam. It was the right action.

He died last week at the age of 92. His work, his efforts in exposing the truth, made a difference in the world and paved the way for truth-tellers such as Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden.

Speaking truth to power is an awesome task, one that takes the brave to walk at times a lonely road. Ellsberg walked that road. He showed us what was really going on in Vietnam.

We can never forget that.