John Connell: The Leaving Cert is not the end – I flunked English, but still pursued a career in writing

The Irish education system was described as a 'murder machine' by Patrick Pearse, and it very nearly killed me. File Photo

The prayers have been said, the candles lit and the nation’s young people are deep into sitting their Leaving Cert. To sit the exams is a sort of baptism of fire in this country. We all remember it, we all lived through it, and for the most part nearly all in society will sit it.

The Leaving Cert brings us all back to those sun-filled two weeks in our own lives, be it in a gym or study hall. The school never looked the same before or since. For many, it would be the last time they would set foot in the place.

When I think back to that time, I’m reminded of the stress and fatigue. The stress was universal, but the fatigue was a new thing because all the revision and mock papers build it in our young people. It’s something that’s not talked about a great deal. However, if we examine it we can see our young people have been pushed and corralled into this one-way street of endless revision. Yet all creative thought – the kind of thought we reward in the real world – isn’t considered.

When I cast my mind back, not much remains of the rote learning we had to do. The chemical equation for photosynthesis, the few Irish catch-all phrases from study guides and, perhaps surprisingly, the poetry.

I remember toiling over the work of Patrick Kavanagh – Inniskeen Road: July Evening and Canal Bank Walk. I had a teacher who imparted a love of poetry in the class that year, and we could analyse a poem with the best of them thanks to his pedagogy.

I liked the poetry, I liked the novels we studied (John McGahern’s Amongst Women). In ways, those works have been a guiding light for me in my return to Ireland seven years ago. They showed me poetry could stay with you your whole life.

Last year, I gave the keynote lecture on Kavanagh at the Patrick Kavanagh Centre in Monaghan, and reflected then that my Leaving Cert had not just given me the beauty of poetry but that other friends – friends who had for a time worked in the mines of Western Australia – still had those lines in their heads after all these years.

It gave me comfort to know that poetry could reach so far away, so deep underground into the desert wilderness of a mine in a far corner of the world. One friend commented to me once that the poetry stayed with him because it was one of the few beautiful things in a place like that.

I did badly in my English exams in the Leaving. I was nervous and got sick the morning of English Paper 1, but it did not stop me from pursuing journalism and, later, literature.

In short, the murder machine, as Patrick Pearse called the education system of his day (which in some respects still applies), didn’t murder me, but it very nearly did.

When I got to college, I was spent, and the system of learning I found there was not the rote learning of secondary school. It required independent thought and critique, which we hadn’t been prepared for. But I digress.

The Leaving Cert is the way it is for 135,000 students these two weeks. They have studied and learned, and as I heard the other day, the exams are changing – but when will we see that overhaul we seem to discuss at this time every year?

This year’s class are a different outfit; they are the young people of the pandemic who learned from home for some time during the worst of the crisis, so the challenges are all the more real.

We all want the best for our young people, we all want the exams to go smoothly, but papers can emerge and stump people, as it did with Maths Paper 1 this year.

There are many ways to achieve one’s dreams in this world, and the Leaving Cert, while important, is not the end. In some ways, it can be the start.

When I think of that time, I am glad it is over. The dreams and aspirations I had in those days have more or less come true. I got to be the writer and filmmaker I wanted. Yes, it took time and effort, but then, what dreams are happened upon easily?

If your child, your bright star, is sitting exams this year, don’t despair if all doesn’t go according to plan. Some things sometimes require a second outing or a rethink for college.

We must protect our young people from stress and imbue in them a self-sufficient attitude.

Their future is in their hands, and that is a powerful lesson to know, Leaving Cert or not.

As I look back, I still have the poetry and the chemical equations. There’s little else save the occasional dream about a paper missed. The murder machine, I hope, won’t deaden this special class of 2023.

We need the young generation to think as creatively as possible as we move into a brave new world that requires all sorts of minds. This society, this global family, needs all sorts of minds, from poets to engineers.

The next taoiseach could be among them, the next Nobel laureate, the next football manager or urban planner. All are needed, all our valued. And that perhaps is the real lesson to tell our young people: we want all of you to be you because, for the most part, we need all sorts of minds to make this civilisation game work.