John Connell: Passion for two wheels has helped me rediscover my love of ‘Tour de Midlands’

Cycling has taken over my life. Perhaps it’s because I’m now a dad, but the bike has become a vehicle for great change. I’m not yet middle-aged or a MAMIL (Middle-Aged Man In Lycra), but I’ve joined the gang.

Cycling seriously started for me about seven years ago. At the time, I had been hoping to eventually compete in triathlons, so I set about building up my fitness and skills.

The work was hard, but as my body changed and adapted I found I could handle longer distances.

As the fitness fanatic and celebrated author Yukio Mishima said, I had begun to cultivate the garden of the self. The bicycle was the last part of that quest. I had previously been training on a stationary bike in the gym, but that had no freedom to it, no sense of escape. I wanted the real thing.

In history, the bicycle was a game-changer. Going back to 1817, the basic shape of the bicycle we know today emerged in Germany. The dandy horse was what we might recognise as a bicycle, but lacked gears and a chain, so people propelled themselves by walking or running while astride the bicycle. It was hugely popular in Europe.

Soon, new models were being developed. Treadle bicycles emerged, but the pedal bicycle that was the forerunner of all modern bikes did not emerge until the 1860s. At first, pedals were attached to the front wheel; by the late 1880s, the real chain model and middle pedals emerged.

When we think of the place of the bicycle in society, it was the first great means of freedom. A bicycle meant one could travel to the local village or town without walking or without the need for a beast of burden.

JB Dunlop’s pneumatic tyre in the 1880s was the Irish contingent of the story (although he was born in Scotland, he lived most of his life in Ireland), and the company would go on to conquer the world with its tyres and rubber products. Where the rubber for the tyres came from is unclear.

Regardless, the bicycle as we know it has come full circle and taken its rightful place in the annals of travel history.

When I don the Lycra each week, I check the tyres for pressure and spray some WD40 on a chain that might look a tad dry. Taking to the bike, I begin my great ramblings through the countryside for a ‘Tour de Midlands’. I often cycle to Leitrim, to John McGahern country, or pedal north to Cavan, to the lake district of Ireland.

In coming to my dream of the triathlon, the cycling was the last part of the puzzle. Building up fitness on a bike can take some time, and no gym can really ever prepare us for the ascent of a steep hill or the thrilling speed of a descent.

The summer always draws my attention to the Tour de France, one of the big three of world cycling races. The race was first organised in 1903 as part of a campaign to drive sales of a sports newspaper. The idea caught on and it is now the great event we know today.

The Tour is a near-month-long gruelling assault of the French countryside, taking in mountains and valleys across France before finishing in Paris.

We’ve had our share of great cycling heroes in this country, from Sean Kelly and Stephen Roche to, more recently, the latter’s son Nicolas. All have inspired young Irish women and men to take to the roads.

The great Sean Kelly training in 2008. Photo: Dylan Vaughan.

When I cycle, I am brought back to childhood. When I was a boy, my mother would bring us on a cycle around Soran, our townland in Longford. It was a big undertaking, and it was my first great exploration of home.

Recently, my mother asked me about getting a bike repaired for her so she could bring the next generation of grandchildren around Soran. It made me happy to think that another generation will fall in love with cycling and find in that pastime a route to the freedom of Ireland.

As I said, I’m not yet middle-aged – I have a few years left in me yet – but I see now the culmination of being a MAMIL is perhaps more to do with expressing love for this country and getting out on the roads that shape our lives.

I got my bike serviced by an old friend in the spring, and now that it’s summer I can exercise my sense of adventure. I’ll never race in the Tour de France, but the Tour de Midlands will do me just fine.