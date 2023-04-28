John Connell: My simple ask is summer will be good and I can show my son the beauty of this land
John Connell
I could feel it at the weekend. The rain was staying away, and the feeling of spring after all this time had finally come. I could see on people’s faces that the weather was lifting them.
Latest Comment
Tanya Sweeney: I hate it when people try to push religion on me — that’s between me and the Man (or Gal) Upstairs
Sean O’Grady: Don’t worry, Harry – Andrew is still the Windsor family black sheep
John Connell: My simple ask is summer will be good and I can show my son the beauty of this land
Vincent Guérend: Sudan evacuation of Irish and French citizens shows value of EU security co-operation
Emma Kelly: Sex education syllabus is woefully out of date
Martina Devlin: Why I’ll be in that ringside seat known as the BBC for King Charles III’s coronation
Ellen Coyne: Why did Virgin Media hire a debt collector to chase me for the paltry sum of €50.85?
Mary McCarthy: I’ve never known prices so high – use that €10bn surplus to help people pay their bills
Roslyn Dee: It’s time to stop letting the clock dictate our lives
John Downing: Fine Gael turns 100, but there’s more focus on upcoming problems than past glories
Top Stories
Radio review: Newstalk’s Kieran Cuddihy doesn’t have the giant-sized personality of George Hook (for good and bad)
Tanya Sweeney: I hate it when people try to push religion on me — that’s between me and the Man (or Gal) Upstairs
Breaking | All Black Charlie Ngatai replaces Robbie Henshaw as Leinster dealt another injury blow for Toulouse test
'This is crazy' – Passengers amazed by Cork taxi with pet crow that flies alongside car
Latest NewsMore
Breaking | All Black Charlie Ngatai replaces Robbie Henshaw as Leinster dealt another injury blow for Toulouse test
Jurgen Klopp not willing to say Liverpool are back to their best just yet
Fota Wildlife Park launches public contest to name four cheetah cubs
Harry Kane feels ‘honest conversation’ with Daniel Levy was important for Spurs
The Weekend Hitlist: what we want to see, do, and buy this weekend
Donal Skehan’s simple work-from-home lunches — jammy eggs, anchovies and capers on sourdough, a chicken open sandwich and sriracha prawn cocktail rolls
The artisan way: add personality with handcrafted interiors
Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Family feuding prevails in Succession, Daniel Craig in No Time To Die and spy series Citadel
Surging food prices keep inflation rate high
Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley encourages League of Ireland fans to put pressure on politicians over funding disparity