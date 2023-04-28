John Connell: My simple ask is summer will be good and I can show my son the beauty of this land

We have a native patch of grass I hope to turn into a wildflower garden to attract the bees. Photo: Getty stock© Getty Images

John Connell

I could feel it at the weekend. The rain was staying away, and the feeling of spring after all this time had finally come. I could see on people’s faces that the weather was lifting them.